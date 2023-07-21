Countertops Market Revenues to Reach USD 175.64 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Countertops Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 142.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.

Countertops are specific elevated platforms that come with flat surfaces. Countertops are generally found in bathrooms, labs, and kitchens. Countertops can be made up of a large variety of materials, each having aesthetic, durable, and useful properties.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 142.83 billion Market Size (2028) USD 175.64 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.22% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The post-pandemic rise in the residential construction sector. Rise in worldwide disposable income and the increasing number of food serving outlets.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Countertops Market?

The countertops market is immensely fragmented in nature, with a large number of established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants.

Notable players in the global countertops market are,

Caesarstone Ltd

Pokarna Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Cosentino SA

AKG Group

Cambria

Aro Granite Industries Ltd

Asian Granito India Limited

STRASSER Steine GmbH

Wilsonart LLC

ARISTECH SURFACES LLC

Vicostone

Daltile

ROSSKOPF + PARTNER AG

Masco Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Countertops Market Report :

Granite is the Most Used Material for Countertops

Thanks to the increasing number of consumers around the world preferring granite over other materials for their countertops, the countertops market has skyrocketed in recent years. The two main reasons for this preference are cost-effectiveness and aesthetic appeal.

Granite products are heat-resistant, scratch-proof, and crack-free, which is why consumers also make use of it for remodeling their kitchens and bathrooms.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

In China, the countertop market is expected to experience a significant boost because of the rise in the standard of living of consumers. New and continuous projects focused on modernizing both residential and non-residential units contribute to this boom.

The second-fastest-growing market for countertops in the region is India. Economic growth plays a huge part in the growth of the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Countertops Market?

In August 2022, Wilsonart LLC, was named the winner of the Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards. The company was voted as the best kitchen countertop brand.

In January 2022, America’s top family-owned quartz countertops company, Cambria, launched four new colors to its extensive collection.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Countertops Market Based on Material, End User, Type, and Geography:

By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Granite Solid Surface Laminate Marble Quartz Surfaces Other Materials

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Kitchen Bathroom Other Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Countertops Market Report (2023-2028) .

