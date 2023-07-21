Countertops Market Revenues to Reach USD 175.64 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Countertops Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 142.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.

Countertops are specific elevated platforms that come with flat surfaces. Countertops are generally found in bathrooms, labs, and kitchens. Countertops can be made up of a large variety of materials, each having aesthetic, durable, and useful properties.

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 142.83 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 175.64 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)4.22%
Study Period2018-2028
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Largest MarketAsia-Pacific
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe post-pandemic rise in the residential construction sector.
Rise in worldwide disposable income and the increasing number of food serving outlets.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Countertops Market?

The countertops market is immensely fragmented in nature, with a large number of established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants.

Notable players in the global countertops market are,

  • Caesarstone Ltd
  • Pokarna Ltd
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Cosentino SA
  • AKG Group
  • Cambria
  • Aro Granite Industries Ltd
  • Asian Granito India Limited
  • STRASSER Steine GmbH
  • Wilsonart LLC
  • ARISTECH SURFACES LLC
  • Vicostone
  • Daltile
  • ROSSKOPF + PARTNER AG
  • Masco Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Countertops Market Report:

Granite is the Most Used Material for Countertops

  • Thanks to the increasing number of consumers around the world preferring granite over other materials for their countertops, the countertops market has skyrocketed in recent years. The two main reasons for this preference are cost-effectiveness and aesthetic appeal.
  • Granite products are heat-resistant, scratch-proof, and crack-free, which is why consumers also make use of it for remodeling their kitchens and bathrooms.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

  • In China, the countertop market is expected to experience a significant boost because of the rise in the standard of living of consumers. New and continuous projects focused on modernizing both residential and non-residential units contribute to this boom.
  • The second-fastest-growing market for countertops in the region is India. Economic growth plays a huge part in the growth of the market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Countertops Market?

  • In August 2022, Wilsonart LLC, was named the winner of the Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards. The company was voted as the best kitchen countertop brand.
  • In January 2022, America’s top family-owned quartz countertops company, Cambria, launched four new colors to its extensive collection.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Countertops Market Based on Material, End User, Type, and Geography:

  • By Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Granite
    • Solid Surface
    • Laminate
    • Marble
    • Quartz Surfaces
    • Other Materials
  • By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Residential
    • Commercial
  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • Kitchen
    • Bathroom
    • Other Types
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

