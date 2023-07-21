New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Power Inductor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477879/?utm_source=GNW

The global metal power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these inductors in various electronic components like engine and powertrain systems, growing demand of electric vehicles, and rising trend miniaturization in automotive as well as consumer electronic industries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Metal Power Inductor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global metal power inductor market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Metal Power Inductor Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Iron Core Inductor

• Iron Powder Inductor

• Ferrite Core Inductor

• Laminated Core Inductor



Metal Power Inductor Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive Electronics

• Communications Electronics

• Consumer Electronics

• Others



Metal Power Inductor Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Metal Power Inductor Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies metal power inductor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the metal power inductor companies profiled in this report include:

• TDK

• Murata

• Samsung

• Taiyo Yuden

• Sumida

• Chilisin

Metal Power Inductor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that iron core inductor (ICL) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these affordable and compact ICLs as parts for many electrical systems such power supply, electric motors and generators, and LCD driver ICs.

• Communications electronic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of wireless connectivity like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and rising demand for wireless devices for communication across the globe.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing consumer electronic and automobile industries in this region.

Features of the Metal Power Inductor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Metal power inductor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Metal power inductor market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Metal power inductor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the metal power inductor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the metal power inductor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the metal power inductor market size?

Answer: The global metal power inductor market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for metal power inductor market?

Answer: The global metal power inductor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the metal power inductor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these inductors in various electronic components like engine and powertrain systems, growing demand of electric vehicles, and rising trend miniaturization in automotive as well as consumer electronic industries.

Q4. What are the major segments for metal power inductor market?

Answer: The future of the metal power inductor market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive electronic, communications electronic, and consumer electronic applications.

Q5. Who are the key metal power inductor companies?



Answer: Some of the key metal power inductor companies are as follows:

Q6. Which metal power inductor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that iron core inductor (ICL) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these affordable and compact ICLs as parts for many electrical systems such power supply, electric motors and generators, and LCD driver ICs.

Q7. In metal power inductor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous growth expansion of the consumer electronics and automobile sectors in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the metal power inductor market by product type (iron core inductor, iron powder inductor, ferrite core inductor, and laminated core inductor), application (automotive electronics, communications electronics, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to metal power inductor market or related to metal power inductor companies, metal power inductor market size, metal power inductor market share, metal power inductor market growth, metal power inductor market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

