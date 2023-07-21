New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Manhole Cover Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477878/?utm_source=GNW



Manhole Cover Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global manhole cover market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal and airport & port applications. The global manhole cover market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing number of road construction activities, increasing government regulations for manhole cleaning process, and rising demand for eco-friendly and lightweight manhole covers.



Manhole Cover Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global manhole cover market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Manhole Cover Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Metal Cap

• Regenerated Resin

• High Strength Steel Fiber Cement Concrete

• Others



Manhole Cover Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Municipal

• Airport & Ports

• Others



Manhole Cover Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Manhole Cover Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies manhole cover companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the manhole cover companies profiled in this report include:

• Fibrelite

• Prime Composites Australia Ply

• Crescent Foundry

• Ducast Factory

• Polieco Group

• Eagle Manufacturing

Manhole Cover Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that metal cap will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of these caps to provide reliable protection to underground utility networks owing its strength, longevity, and capacity to withstand enormous loads as well as heavy traffic.

• Municipal is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant usage of these covers in municipal uses, such as sewage gathering, sewers, and stormwater systems.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the supportive investment for infrastructure development, increasing number of residential and non-residential building construction projects, and presence of key manufacturing hub in Japan, China, and India.

Features of the Manhole Cover Market

• Market Size Estimates: Manhole cover market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Manhole cover market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Manhole cover market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the manhole cover market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the manhole cover market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the manhole cover market size?

Answer: The global manhole cover market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for manhole cover market?

Answer: The global manhole cover market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the manhole cover market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of road construction activities, increasing government regulations for manhole cleaning process, and rising demand for eco-friendly and lightweight manhole covers.

Q4. What are the major segments for manhole cover market?

Answer: The future of the manhole cover market looks promising with opportunities in the municipal and airport & port applications.

Q5. Who are the key manhole cover companies?



Answer: Some of the key manhole cover companies are as follows:

Q6. Which manhole cover segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that metal cap will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the considerable usage of these caps to provide reliable protection to underground utility networks owing its strength, longevity, and capacity to withstand enormous loads as well as heavy traffic.

Q7. In manhole cover market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the supportive investment for infrastructure development, increasing number of residential and non-residential building construction projects, and presence of key manufacturing hub in Japan, China, and India.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the manhole cover market by product type (metal cap, regenerated resin, high strength steel fiber cement concrete, and others), application (municipal, airport & ports, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



