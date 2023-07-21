New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inkjet Print Head Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477877/?utm_source=GNW



Inkjet Print Head Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global inkjet print head market looks promising with opportunities in the outdoor advertising, textile printing, and paper printing applications. The global inkjet print head market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are widespread use of these print heads in specialized printing applications like security papers and currency notes and expanding application of these printing heads for ceramic tiles and functional printing as well.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Inkjet Print Head Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global inkjet print head market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Inkjet Print Head Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Piezoelectric Print Heads

• Thermal Print Heads

• Others



Inkjet Print Head Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Outdoor Advertising Industry

• Textile Printing Industry

• Paper Printing Industry

• Others



Inkjet Print Head Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Inkjet Print Head Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies inkjet print head companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the inkjet print head companies profiled in this report include:

• Ricoh Group

• FUJIFILM Holdings

• Canon

• Konica Minolta

• Xaar

Inkjet Print Head Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that piezoelectric print head is expected to witness higher over the forecast period due to its low power usage rate and ability to modify color density as per different environmental factors like temperature or humidity levels.

• Outdoor advertising is expected to remain the largest segment due to the considerable usage of inkjet print head to produce large-format pictures on billboards, walls, and textile printing by applying dye to textiles such as silk or paper.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established manufacturing hubs in the region and existence of major supplier of advanced chemicals in China.

Features of the Inkjet Print Head Market

• Market Size Estimates: Inkjet print head market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Inkjet print head market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Inkjet print head market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the inkjet print head market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the inkjet print head market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the inkjet print head market size?

Answer: The global inkjet print head market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for inkjet print head market?

Answer: The global inkjet print head market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the inkjet print head market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are widespread use of these print heads in specialized printing applications like security papers and currency notes and expanding application of these printing heads for ceramic tiles and functional printing as well.

Q4. What are the major segments for inkjet print head market?

Answer: The future of the inkjet print head market looks promising with opportunities in the outdoor advertising, textile printing, and paper printing applications.

Q5. Who are the key inkjet print head companies?



Q6. Which inkjet print head segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that piezoelectric print head is expected to witness higher over the forecast period due to its low power usage rate and ability to modify color density as per different environmental factors like temperature or humidity levels.

Q7. In inkjet print head market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher over the forecast period due to the presence of well-established manufacturing hubs in the region and existence of major supplier of advanced chemicals in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the inkjet print head market by product type (piezoelectric print heads, thermal print heads, and others), application (outdoor advertising industry, textile printing industry, paper printing industry, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



