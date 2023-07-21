Hair Color Market Set to Soar Past USD 7.01 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hair Color market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.54% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The changing fashion trends, growing aging population, rising disposable income, influence of social media and celebrities, innovative product offerings, growing male grooming market, urbanization and westernization, accessibility of products through various retail channels, product diversity and personalization, rising awareness of hair color brands, cultural and social influences is fueling the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Hair Color market, increasing demand for natural and organic hair color products, rise in popularity of vivid and unconventional hair color shades, growing preference for ammonia-free and low-chemical hair color formulations, surge in DIY (Do-It-Yourself) hair coloring at home, adoption of innovative application techniques, such as balayage and ombre, the emergence of temporary and semi-permanent hair color options, integration of hair care benefits in hair color products, expansion of product lines targeting specific hair types and textures, focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging for hair color products, rising interest in personalized and custom-made hair color solutions, increasing popularity of gray and silver hair colors among younger consumers, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Hair color is a product that is used to change the natural color of hair. It can be used to achieve a variety of different looks, from subtle highlights to dramatic changes. Hair color is available in a variety of forms, including temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent.
Prominent Players in Hair Color Market
- L'Oreal
- Henkel
- Revlon
- Procter & Gamble
- Coty
- Avon
- Schwarzkopf
- Wella
- Garnier
- Matrix
- L'Oréal Paris
- Maybelline New York
- Redken
- Color Wow
- Schwarzkopf Professional
- Wella Professionals
- Garnier Nutrisse
- Matrix SoColor Beauty
- L'Oréal Paris Excellence Creme
- Maybelline New York ColorSensational
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Market Size in 2022
|4.5Billion
|2030 Value Projection
|7.01 Billion
|CAGR
|6.54%
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
Permanent Hair Color Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Permanent hair color dominated the global online market as they provide long-lasting results, allowing consumers to enjoy their chosen hair color for an extended period before needing a touch-up or reapplication. This aspect particularly appeals to individuals seeking a more permanent change in hair color.
Salon Hair Color is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, salon hair color is the leading segment as they offer more complex and intricate color techniques, such as balayage, ombre, and highlights, which may be challenging to achieve at home. Consumers seeking unique and customized hair color looks are drawn to salon services.
Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population
Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a large population. The beauty and personal care industry in Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant growth and transformation in recent years. Changing beauty standards, influenced by media, fashion, and celebrities, have contributed to a growing interest in hair coloring as a means of self-expression and style enhancement.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Hair Color market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Hair Color.
Key Developments in Hair Color Market
- In January 2023, L'Oreal announced that it would acquire Color Wow, a leading provider of hair care products. The acquisition will give L'Oreal a stronger foothold in the hair color market, and it will also allow L'Oreal to expand its portfolio of premium hair care products
- In May 2023, Procter & Gamble announced that it would acquire Colorbar, a leading provider of hair color products in India. The acquisition will give P&G a stronger foothold in the Indian hair colour market, and it will also allow P&G to expand its portfolio of hair color products.
Key Questions Answered in Hair Color Market Report
- What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
