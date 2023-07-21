New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gate Valve Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477876/?utm_source=GNW



Gate Valve Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global gate valve market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and marine industries. The global gate valve market is expected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are widespread demand for these valves in municipal settings to limit water flow for residential use and significant use of these valves in oil and natural gas exploratory activities.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Gate Valve Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global gate valve market by product type, material, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Gate Valve Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Parallel Slide Gate Valve

• Solid Wedge Gate Valve

• Flexible Wedge Gate Valve

• Double-Disc Valve

• Others



Gate Valve Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Stainless Steel

• Brass

• PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

• Others



Gate Valve Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Marine

• Others



Gate Valve Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Gate Valve Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies gate valve companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the gate valve companies profiled in this report include:

• Crane

• Curtiss-Wright

• Flowserve

• IMI Critical Engineering

• XHVAL Valve

Gate Valve Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that solid wedge gate valve is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable utilization of these valves owing to their durability and simplicity.

• Oil & gas is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive usage of these valves for the upstream, middle, and downstream activities to provide a suitable solution for flow rate management and maintenance.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuous expansion of manufacturing units, increasing investment in the pipeline infrastructure for downstream uses in the oil and gas sector, and rapid urbanization in the region.

Features of the Gate Valve Market

• Market Size Estimates: Gate valve market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Gate valve market size by various segments, such as by product type, material, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Gate valve market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, material, end use industry, and regions for the gate valve market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the gate valve market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the gate valve market size?

Answer: The global gate valve market is expected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for gate valve market?

Answer: The global gate valve market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the gate valve market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are widespread demand for these valves in municipal settings to limit water flow for residential use and significant use of these valves in oil and natural gas exploratory activities.

Q4. What are the major segments for gate valve market?

Answer: The future of the gate valve market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and marine industries.

Q5. Who are the key gate valve companies?



Answer: Some of the key gate valve companies are as follows:

• Crane

• Curtiss-Wright

• Flowserve

• IMI Critical Engineering

• XHVAL Valve

Q6. Which gate valve segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that solid wedge gate valve is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable utilization of these valves owing to their durability and simplicity.

Q7. In gate valve market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuous expansion of manufacturing units, massive pipeline infrastructure investment for downstream uses by the oil and gas sector, and rapid urbanization in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the gate valve market by product type (parallel slide gate valve, solid wedge gate valve, flexible wedge gate valve, double-disc valve, and others), material (stainless steel, brass, PVC, and others), end use industry (oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to gate valve market or related to gate valve companies, gate valve market size, gate valve market share, gate valve market growth, gate valve market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477876/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________