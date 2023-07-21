New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477875/?utm_source=GNW



Ductile Iron Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global ductile iron pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the drinking water distribution, wastewater, irrigation, and mining applications. The global ductile iron pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $15.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for these pipes for collecting wastewater and distributing potable water, growing number of smart infrastructure and smart city projects, and favorable government funding to upgrade water infrastructure.



Ductile Iron Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global ductile iron pipe market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Ductile Iron Pipe Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• DN 80-300

• DN 350-600

• DN 700-1000

• DN 1200-2000

• DN2000 & Above



Ductile Iron Pipe Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Drinking Water Distribution

• Wastewater

• Irrigation

• Mining

• Others



Ductile Iron Pipe Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Ductile Iron Pipe Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies ductile iron pipe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the ductile iron pipe companies profiled in this report include:

• Saint-Gobain

• Kubota

• US Pipe

• Jindal SAW

• Electro-steel Steels

• Mcwane

Ductile Iron Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that DN 700-1000 is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial usage for these pipes in the sewage application as it can easily operate in extremely alkaline as well as highly acidic conditions.

• Drinking water distribution is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant usage of these pipelines for the transportation of portable water and industrial and residential wastewater owing to its reliability, durability, and affordability.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the favorable financial support for the establishment of infrastructure and smart cities, growing number of water treatment facilities, and enormous need for clean water for consumption, farming, and industrial uses in the region.

Features of the Ductile Iron Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Ductile iron pipe market size estimation in terms of value.

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Ductile iron pipe market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Ductile iron pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the ductile iron pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the ductile iron pipe market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

