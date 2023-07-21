Industrial Display Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.85 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Industrial Display market size is expected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions in industrial automation, rising adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 technologies, growing need for real-time data visualization and monitoring in industrial processes, expanding application of industrial displays in sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, energy, and transportation, advancements in display technologies, such as touchscreens, rugged displays, and high-resolution panels, catering to specific industrial requirements, rising focus on operator safety and ergonomics, driving the demand for user-friendly and interactive displays, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Industrial Display market, increasing adoption of rugged and durable displays for harsh industrial environments, growing demand for touch and gesture-based displays for intuitive user interactions, rising popularity of bezel-less and frameless display designs for seamless integration in control systems, integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and data analytics capabilities in industrial displays for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, expanding use of High-Definition (HD) and Ultra High-Definition (UHD) displays for enhanced data visualization, rising preference for energy-efficient and low-power consumption displays to reduce operational costs, emergence of flexible and curved displays for curved surfaces and unique form factors in industrial applications, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

An industrial display is a display that is designed to be used in harsh environments. They are typically used in manufacturing, automation, transportation, and healthcare applications. Industrial displays are designed to withstand vibration, dust, and extreme temperatures. They also have a high contrast ratio and a wide viewing angle.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



5.3 Billion 2030 Value Projection



8.85 Billion CAGR 6.6% Segments Covered















Technology LCD, LED, OLED, Others



Enterprise Size Small, Medium, Large



Organization size Large Enterprises, SME’s



Application Marine, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Power, Others



Type Rugged Displays, Open-Frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, Video Walls.











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

LED Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

LED dominated the global online market as they have widely adopted across various industries for their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. They have been a standard display technology in industrial applications for many years.

Manufacturing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, manufacturing is the leading segment due to the increasing adoption of automation and digitalization to enhance productivity, efficiency, and quality. Industrial displays play a critical role in Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications, facilitating seamless interactions between operators and automated systems, leading to increased demand for display solutions in this segment.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Rapid Industrialization

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a rapid industrialization. The region is a hub for electronics manufacturing, including displays, contributing to the availability of advanced display technologies and competitive prices.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Industrial Display market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Industrial Display.

Key Developments in Industrial Display Market

In March 2023, Schneider Electric announced that it would acquire InnoVista, a leading provider of industrial displays and touchscreens. The acquisition will give Schneider Electric a stronger position in the industrial display market, and it will also allow Schneider Electric to expand its portfolio of industrial automation solutions.

In May, Zebra Technologies announced that it would acquire Motorola Solutions' enterprise mobility business. The acquisition will give Zebra Technologies a stronger position in the industrial display market, and it will also allow Zebra Technologies to expand its portfolio of mobile computing solutions.

