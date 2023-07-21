HVDC Capacitor Market Poised to reach USD 16.7 Billion at a CAGR of 14.60% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ HVDC Capacitor Market Research Report: By Product Type, Technology, Installation Type, Application, and Region - Forecast Till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 16.7 Billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 14.60% during the assessment timeframe.

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Ltd

RTDS Technologies Inc.

Alstom SA

Maxwell Technologies Inc

Siemens AG

Sieyuan Electric Co. Ltd

Vishay Intertechnology Inc

TDK Corporation

AVX Corporation (Kyocera Corporation)

The rising need to reduce energy losses in power transmission and distribution, increase the usage of renewable energy sources, and increase demand for solar inverters and industrial inverters are some of the primary factors influencing the use of HVDC capacitors.

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 16.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.60% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increase in demand for electric vehicles Key Market Drivers HVDC transmission system increases the demand for HVDC capacitors and the rising demand to enhance grid infrastructure for increasing the electricity accessibility

These capacitors are designed to work with HVDC transmission systems and other systems that produce powerful current pulses. As utilities focus more attention on minimising overload situations, optimising power flow across parallel lines, and improving system stability, power capacitor utilisation in HVDC transmission systems will also increase. Furthermore, due to recent technological developments and the requirement for uninterruptible power, HVDC systems are being employed increasingly frequently in industries like data centres and electric vehicles.

To make renewable energy the primary source of electricity in their region, numerous governments around the world are investing heavily. According to recent EIA forecasts, renewable energy sources will be primarily employed to generate electricity. All of these factors will lead to the installation of multiple gearbox systems.

HVDC capacitors are used in power transmission to link users to renewable energy sources, such as remote solar power plants and offshore wind turbines. Increased adoption of renewable energy sources will therefore significantly improve market potential for suppliers.

The rising need to modernise grid infrastructure in order to enhance access to power is the main driver driving the growth of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor industry over the predicted period. As high voltage capacitors are used more frequently in extra high voltage (EHV) and ultra high voltage (UVH) transmission, the market for HVDC capacitors is growing more quickly. Additionally, prospects for market expansion are presented by growing industrialization.

The market for high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors is expected to grow rapidly over the next several years given these factors. Innovation in the energy and power sector is predicted to offer lucrative growth potential for the market throughout the anticipated timeframe.

A HVDC capacitor is necessary for converting AC to DC, moving electricity between converter stations, and converting DC to AC once more so that it may be fed into the power grid. It is an essential part of the HVDC transmission system. They aid in preserving voltage stability, enhancing power quality, and efficiently managing power flow. By swiftly controlling power flow in transmission cables, they lessen the chance of short-circuiting current.

Capacitor banks at the receiving converter station, which is located at the end of the HVDC link, also protect and ensure that the AC output voltage is constant and ready to be fed into the electrical grid. As a result of the growing need for HVDC transmission lines, the market for HVDC capacitors is growing. driving the HVDC Capacitor market's revenue in the process.

Based on product type, the HVDC Capacitor Market is segmented into tantalum wet capacitors, tantalum electrolytic capacitors, ceramic capacitors, plastic film capacitors, and others. In 2022, the ceramic capacitors sector dominated the world market.

Based on technology, the HVDC Capacitor Market is segmented into voltage-source converter (VSC) and line-commulated converter (LCC). In 2022, the HVDC Capacitor Market was dominated by the voltage-source converter (VSC) segment.

Based on the type of installation, the HVDC Capacitor Market is segmented into open rack capacitor banks, enclosed rack capacitor banks, and pole-mounted capacitor banks. In 2022, the HVDC Capacitor Market was led by pole-mounted capacitor banks.

Commercial, industrial, aerospace and defence, and other applications are included in the segmentation of the HVDC Capacitor Market based on application. In 2022, the industrial category dominated the world market. The HVDC capacitor complies with the highest electrical and mechanical requirements in the energy and power sector, including the production, distribution, and transmission of energy that serves a variety of sectors.

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, this market was dominated by the North American HVDC Capacitor Market (45.80%). The region is one of the top investors and adopters in the industry under investigation as a result of their quick adoption of HVDC transmission systems. For instance, residential, commercial, and industrial users in the United States continue to drive the adoption of HVDC capacitors in order to boost the transmission capacity and network reliability. Additionally, the North American HVDC Capacitor market in North America was led by the U.S., which had the biggest market share. However, Canada had the fastest rate of growth.

