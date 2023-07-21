Database Security Market Worth $11.5 billion by 2026, Growing At a CAGR of 12.6% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Database Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Database Security provides various benefits such as identification of fraudulent activities, security from data breach, etc.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.3 billion Market size value in 2026 USD 11.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.6% Market size available for years 2015–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered Component, business function, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Database Security Market vendors are Oracle (US), IBM (US), Trustwave (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IRI (US), Micro Focus (US) and many more.

Database security refers to the broad range of security software deployed by enterprises to protect and secure their database from potential risks that include internal and external threats. Loss/compromise of data could be expensive for organizations as it could potentially drain their revenues and put the company’s reputation at stake.

The risks involved with the databases vary from enterprises to enterprises depending upon the sensitivity of the data, that the organizations deal with. Threats such as Structured Query Language (SQL) injections, buffer overflow vulnerabilities, Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks, privilege escalations, and weak authentications, are some of the frequent attacks that the databases grapple with. Software such as encryption, data masking, access control, backup and recovery, and auditing are offered by security companies which help in mitigating these threats and vulnerabilities from the databases

The scope of this report covers the analysis of the Database Security market since 2016, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed market trends, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the managed security services overall market. By region, the Database Security market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of Database Security solutions and services. This growth can be attributed to the increase in technological innovations, rapid digitalization, etc. in the region. The Database Security market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region.

The surge in need for data security software among enterprises and an increase in the adoption of Database Security solutions in retail and e-commerce companies are expected to boost the growth of the Database Security market. Additionally, Database Security market is expected to witness rapid growth worldwide due to various factors, such growing volumes of business data across industries necessitating Database Security, Growing demand for sophisticated security solutions and evolving regulatory landscape.

Top Trends in Global Database Security Market

The global database security market is growing rapidly, and there are a number of key trends that are driving this growth. Some of the top trends in the global database security market include:

Strong database security solutions are becoming more and more necessary as businesses generate more and more data. These solutions must be capable of defending against a wide range of dangers, such as unauthorised access, data breaches, and data manipulation.

Because they provide several benefits over conventional on-premises databases, cloud-based databases are growing in popularity. Cloud-based databases, nevertheless, also present fresh security difficulties. Data must be protected both in on-premises and cloud environments by database security solutions.

the expanding application of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to database security. Database security is being increased through the use of AI and ML. These tools can be used to detect threats, stop them from happening, and automate security-related processes.

Governments all around the world are enacting legislation that make it more and more necessary for businesses to protect their data. Businesses are faced with additional obstacles as a result of these rules, but database security suppliers are also given the chance to design solutions that satisfy these demands.

These are only a few of the leading developments in database security across the world. We may anticipate even more innovation in this field as the market expands.

Key Industry Development

The database security market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and solutions emerging all the time. Here are some of the key industry developments that are shaping the market:

