AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Size Worth USD 31.2 Billion at a CAGR of 8.90% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York,, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region - Forecast Till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 31.2 Billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.90% during the assessment timeframe.

AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Key Players

Key Companies in the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter market include.

B&K Precision Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

Keysight Technologies

Chroma ATE Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

ITECH ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.

TEKTRONIX, INC.

Ametek Inc.

ETA-USA

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

KIKUSUI ELECTRONICS CORP

The growing demand for energy-efficient power supplies for consumer electronics, which is paired with a global trend towards industrial automation, is one of the primary factors driving the market's rise. The market is growing as a result of the widespread usage of wireless communication systems in industries including telecommunications, aerospace, and defence.

Numerous technical advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), which connects electrical devices, are also growth-promoting factors. Many devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets, depend on AC-DC power supply converters to maintain a constant source of voltage. Their need is met by this. Additional factors, including the development of programmable AC-DC power supply adapters and significant improvements in IT infrastructure, are anticipated to propel market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 31.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.90% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Significant surge in demand across various applications Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for energy-efficient power supplies for consumer electronics and increasing digitization

In the last 20 years, there have been significant technological breakthroughs in the power supply industry. The growing demand for AC-DC power supply adapters for use in low-voltage high-current processor applications is a prominent driver that will likely drive the AC-DC power supply adapter market ahead over the course of the projected period.

Since the relatively low voltage restricts the potential of the ordinary electronic load, technology-improved AC-DC power supply converters have taken the lead. Recent advancements in its design have led to a noticeable increase in demand for AC-DC power supply converters. Recently, the consequences of the financial crisis, the ensuing economic recovery, and the present economic volatility have all been reflected in sales in the worldwide semiconductor business. The global market for AC-DC power adapters is expected to expand slowly due to the slow growth of the semiconductor sector.

One of the primary factors that could limit the market's growth in the near future is a lack of technological advancement because AC-DC power adapters are essential to many new technologies and gadgets, including electric cars, and smart devices.

Reduced investment in research and development by several countries is also limiting the growth of many sectors in the region, which in turn is limiting the market for AC-DC power adapters. While meeting customer demand, these local producers are expanding the domestic product supply on the global market.

AC-DC power supply adapters offer low-quality finished goods since they are made of low-grade materials. The adaptor for the all-purpose AC-DC power supply is being tested. IoT technical advancements have made it possible for AC-DC power supply adapters to hit the market with significantly lower power outputs—just a few watts.

The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is expected to grow significantly over the course of the forecast period as a result of the rise in demand for efficient, low-voltage, high current processors.

Part Insights

The AC-DC wall power adapter and AC-DC external plug-in power adapter are two types of AC-DC power supply adapters that are segmented by type in the market. In 2022, the AC-DC external plug-in power adapter sector was the market leader.

Based on application, the AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is segmented into home appliances, computers and laptops, mobile phones and wearable technology, electronics, automotive, and others. The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market was dominated by the home appliances sector in 2022. This is a result of the increasing use of AC-DC power supply converters for home equipment.

According to industry vertical, the consumer electronics, telecommunications, food and beverage, medical and healthcare, military and aerospace, and industrial sectors make up the segmentation of the AC-DC power supply adapter market. In 2022, the consumer electronics sector will rule the world market.

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, this market was headed by the North American AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market (45.80%). The US and Canada are the two largest countries in North America. Over the past three decades, the US semiconductor industry has consistently held the top position in terms of overall sales market share. Over the past several years, the use of smart home appliances—from lighting to doorbells and refrigerators—has grown significantly in North America. An increase in the use of smart homes and IoT devices has also increased the need for AC-DC power converters in the region. Additionally, the North American AC-DC Power Supply Adapter market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of growth.

