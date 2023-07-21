Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 21 July 2023

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 15 June 2023 regarding a successful private placement of shares ("Private Placement"), through an allocation of 74,422,849 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 409,817,412 new shares in Tranche 2, for total gross proceeds (i.e. both tranches) of approximately NOK 48.4 million, and the announcement by the Company on 11 July 2023 confirming that the issuance of shares in Tranche 2 had been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on such date.

The share capital increase associated with Tranche 2 has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 122,846,875.90 divided into 1,228,468,759 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

The Tranche 2 shares will not be tradeable on Oslo Børs until a prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway and will be issued on a separate ISIN until the Prospectus has been approved and published.

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Advisors:

SpareBank 1 Markets AS is acting as financial advisor and sole global coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement (the "Manager"). Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Manager.

For more information, please contact:

Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.