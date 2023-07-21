NACUFS Announces New Board Chairperson, Chairperson-Elect & Trustees

BALTIMORE, MD., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) on Friday announced its 66th chairperson, Kory Samuels, associate vice president of auxiliary services, Rochester Institute of Technology, and initiated five members to the NACUFS Board of Trustees during its General Membership Assembly held at the NACUFS 2023 National Conference in Baltimore, Md.

“As NACUFS embarks on another exciting year of growth and progress toward our strategic goals, let us embrace a future fueled by our unwavering commitment to inclusion, growth and learning,” Samuels said. “My vision, with the collaboration of our dedicated members and board of trustees, is for NACUFS to continue embodying its mission of supporting and promoting excellence in collegiate dining, helping members cultivate dining experiences that transcend conventional standards and accelerate innovation coupled with togetherness. In this time of constant change, we will stand firm as the vanguard of collegiate dining, an invaluable resource that empowers every member to unleash their full potential in this ever-evolving industry.”

The following individuals were installed on the NACUFS Board of Trustees.

Rahul Shrivastav, 2023-2024 chairperson-elect

Indiana University

Dustin Cutler, trustee

Cornell University

Garett DiStefano, trustee

University of Massachusetts

Douglas Frazier, trustee

George Washington University

Stacy Hepburn-James, trustee

Yale University

Peter Testory, trustee

University of Wisconsin-Madison Housing

The new trustees will join Kerry Paterson, Oregon State University, immediate past chairperson; David Annis, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Virginia Dunleavy, Rhode Island School of Design; Erich Geiger, University of Texas at Austin; Jill Horst, University of California-Santa Barbara; Christopher Toote, University of Chicago; and Robert Nelson, NACUFS president/CEO.

The Board of Trustees is the volunteer-based governing board for the association and sets its strategic direction.

About NACUFS:

The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) was founded in 1958 by a group of college and university foodservice professionals from across the United States. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking.

NACUFS institutional members range from private colleges to large public universities, including two-year and four-year institutions, spanning the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and beyond. Industry members include food and equipment manufacturers, distributors, brokers, foodservice support companies, councils, boards, trade associations, advisory commissions and other professional groups. For more information, visit NACUFS.org.

