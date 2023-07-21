Industrial Filtration Market Set to Soar Past USD 36 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Industrial Filtration market , increasing adoption of IoT and smart filtration technologies, growing demand for mobile and decentralized filtration solutions, the rising popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable filtration products, integration of automation and artificial intelligence in filtration processes, expanding use of nanotechnology in filtration applications, rising focus on remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, growing use of renewable and biodegradable filter media, surging demand for high-performance and customized filtration systems, increasing emphasis on wastewater treatment and recycling solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Filtration Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 97

Figures – 76

Industrial filtration is the process of removing solid particles, liquid droplets, or gases from a fluid stream. This is done using a variety of filtration methods, including mechanical filtration, electrostatic filtration, and membrane filtration. Industrial filtration is used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and food and beverage.

Prominent Players in Industrial Filtration Market

Alfa Laval

Danaher

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Eaton

Donaldson

Parker Hannifin

Camfil

Pall Corporation

Freudenberg

Filtration Group Corporation

3M

Cummins

Eaton Corporation plc

Pentair plc

Clarcor Inc.

Mann+Hummel Group

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Fil-Trek Corporation

ZwitterCo

Air Filters Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Air Filters dominated the global online market as the increasing concerns about air pollution, both indoors and outdoors, have driven the demand for air filtration systems. Industries are focusing on improving indoor air quality to ensure a healthier and safer environment for workers.

Water Filtration is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the water filtration is the leading segment due to the increasing global water scarcity has put significant pressure on industries to adopt effective water filtration solutions. Water filtration is essential for various industrial processes to ensure a sustainable and continuous water supply.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with significant industrial growth in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. The expansion of manufacturing, infrastructure development, and various industrial activities has fueled the demand for industrial filtration products.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Industrial Filtration market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Industrial Filtration.

Key Developments in Industrial Filtration Market

Filtration Group, a leading provider of filtration products and services, acquired Whirl-Pak, a provider of sterilized sampling and testing solutions. The acquisition will allow Filtration Group to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

AO Smith, a water technology company, acquired Atlantic Filter Corp, a West Palm Beach, Florida-based water treatment company. The acquisition will allow AO Smith to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the commercial and industrial water treatment markets.

Key Questions Answered in Industrial Filtration Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

