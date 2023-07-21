New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ewing Sarcoma Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477550/?utm_source=GNW
Summary
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Ewing Sarcoma therapeutics.
- There will be only 9,457 diagnosed prevalent cases of ES in 2023 in the 16 countries covered in epidemiology forecast for ES.
- There are currently 11 marketed drugs for ES, the majority of which are DNA synthesis inhibitors.
- R&D activity in ES is very strong in mid-stage, with 32 drugs in Phase II of development.
- Clinical trial activity in ES was substantial during the past 10 years with 193 trials conducted overall.
- Partnerships were the most common deal type executed globally in the ES space.
Scope
Ewing Sarcoma: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.
Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Annual Therapy Cost
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts
Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Ewing Sarcoma market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Ewing Sarcoma market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
