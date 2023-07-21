New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477453/?utm_source=GNW
Summary
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in HPV Vaccines therapeutics.
- There will be more than 33 million vaccinations in female for HPV for the 13 countries covered in epidemiology forecast.
- Currently, there are seven marketed vaccines, with Merck & Co being key player in the disease space.
- The HPV vaccines pipeline consists of more than 56 vaccines spanning all stages of development.
- Of the 157 trials initiated in the HPV vaccines space over the past 10 years, 72 trials are currently ongoing.
- Deals involving partnerships were the most common type of deals globally related to companies with HPV assets.
Scope
HPV Vaccines: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.
Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Annual Therapy Cost
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts
Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the HPV Vaccines market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global HPV Vaccines market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477453/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape
Summary. This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in HPV Vaccines therapeutics. - There will be more than 33 million vaccinations in female for HPV for the 13 countries covered in epidemiology forecast.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477453/?utm_source=GNW