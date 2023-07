New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccines Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06477453/?utm_source=GNW





Summary

This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in HPV Vaccines therapeutics.



- There will be more than 33 million vaccinations in female for HPV for the 13 countries covered in epidemiology forecast.

- Currently, there are seven marketed vaccines, with Merck & Co being key player in the disease space.

- The HPV vaccines pipeline consists of more than 56 vaccines spanning all stages of development.

- Of the 157 trials initiated in the HPV vaccines space over the past 10 years, 72 trials are currently ongoing.

- Deals involving partnerships were the most common type of deals globally related to companies with HPV assets.



Scope

HPV Vaccines: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Breakdown by Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

- Annual Therapy Cost

- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



