SIGNAL Media Wins Multiple APEX Awards for Excellence

Fairfax, Va., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International’s SIGNAL Media, the acclaimed provider of news and information for the global defense, intelligence and national security communities, proudly announces its recent success in the Annual Awards for Publication Excellence (APEX) competition.

With more than 1,100 entries, the competition was exceptionally intense this year, according to APEX judges. SIGNAL Media is AFCEA’s official news arm. The talented staff is again acknowledged by industry experts.

SIGNAL Media’s 2023 APEX Awards winners are:

Kimberly Underwood, who received the Award for Publication Excellence in the Writing Category/Writing Series, for her exceptional three-part series "The United States Deepens Ties with Australia Across Technology and Military Fronts."

Diego Laje's, received the Award for Publication Excellence in the Writing Category/News Writing, for his article "Uncovering China's Fishy Activities at Sea."

AFCEA Staff was honored with the Award for Publication Excellence for Most Improved Website award. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire web development team.

Sandra Jontz, vice president of Marketing and Communications at AFCEA International, expressed her admiration for SIGNAL Media’s consistent excellence in reporting and communication. "Once again, the SIGNAL Media staff brings its A game to the reporting and communication of high-priority issues in the global defense and national security arenas."

The APEX awards are based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content and the success of the entry—in the opinion of the judges—in achieving overall communications effectiveness and excellence. The panel of judges includes John De Lellis, Concepts Editor & Publisher; Kenneth J. Turtoro, APEX Executive Editor and noted publishing and marketing executive with management stints at Elsevier, Penton Publishing, Medical Economics, Chemical Week Associates, Lebhar-Friedman and Reed (Cahners) Travel Group, among others; Christine Turner, Contributing Editor of Writer's Web Watch and Writing That Works; and Anne Gilio, Consulting Editor.

