Best FAANG Interview Prep Course - 2023 Interview Kickstart Reviews And Interview Kickstart Costs Updated

Interview Kickstart (IK), based in Santa Clara, CA, is inviting members of the tech industry to register for its pre-enrollment webinars. As a new kind of school that is focused on courses with an interview prep lens, Interview Kickstart aims to give students the tools and insights they need to land the best jobs in their domain. For more information visit: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/top-faang-interview-prep-course-005200768.html

Those who have found themselves repeatedly failing interviews in the past may have much to gain by signing up for IK’s courses, but they are open to all interested parties. Each course is designed to help students become better engineers as well as demonstrate their capabilities more thoroughly in an interview setting. While each course has a highly technical foundation, its ultimate goal is to help ensure that students land their dream jobs and flourish as their career progresses.

In this respect, Interview Kickstart is currently the Gold Standard for Technical Interview Prep, and the institution notes that none of its peers are considered nearly as effective. This is attributed to the fact that IK has helped more candidates get their dream jobs than anyone else, including many who have consistently failed interviews in the past.

According to the institution, while many find themselves aiming to find a quick fix that gets them past interviews, the truth is that success requires more finesse and commitment. Interview Kickstart gives every student access to educational tools that fill out their capabilities as engineers - making their value undeniable to recruiters, especially given that they will eventually come under the scrutiny of experienced engineers at leading companies.

IK has a very strong focus on interview prep. The institution actively enhances a student's chances by assigning them dedicated instructors, technical coaches, and career coaches for personalized guidance and support. IK offers more than 500 experienced educators working with students, including hiring managers, hiring committee members and technical leads from FAANG companies and beyond. As a result, their training is based on applied experience, not hypotheticals, and this is immensely valuable to students.

Another element that is unique to Interview Kickstart is the fact that its FAANG interview prep course curriculum utilizes what are known as ‘Power Patterns.’ Companies are only hiring the best of the best, and candidates have to do more than solve problems to stand out. IK says a candidate must always be ready to tackle a problem they have not seen before (or problems that are not self-evident), and this readiness can only be developed by identifying patterns. IK makes it a point to focus on this area to prepare students for interviews - and it is the only institution to do so.

Interview Kickstart’s students have gone on to earn placements at some of the most well known companies in the world. These companies include the likes of Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and much more. Fortunately for those who are considering an investment in Interview Kickstart, many of the students have been eager to share how the courses helped them push their careers forwards.

Mike Kane, a student who got a job at Meta after completing the Interview Kickstart course, says “I really liked the course. For many working professionals, going through examples and different perspectives are very valuable in interview preparation. I started interviewing for Facebook in May, then took Interview Kickstart to study for this specific company. Interview Kickstart was great because its structure helped me understand each problem in my interview. The high sense of comradery in Discord was also great! I had a study group with other people in my cohort and felt the engagement was much stronger than in an academic setting. Also, it was super helpful to do the mock interviews. The instructors were very helpful in finding my weaknesses and was very helpful in my interviews.”

Students are invited to contact the company by writing to them at start@interviewkickstart.com if they wish to discuss any further concerns. IK also schedules webinars covering the courses’ content, availability, pricing and more on a regular basis, and all are welcome to register today. Further details can also be found on the official Interview Kickstart website: https://www.interviewkickstart.com/

