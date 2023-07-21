Introducing the 2024 Malibu Boats™ Wakesetter 23 MXZ

LOUDON, Tenn., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2024, Malibu Boats, Inc.™, the global leader in watersports towboat sales, is announcing the release of its all-new Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ. When it was first released in 2020, the 23 MXZ revolutionized the pickle-fork bow market with its signature mix of watersports performance, luxury, contemporary style, and smooth handling. For 2024, the 23 MXZ is all-new with innovations and style that are sure to deliver the ultimate on-water experience.

2024 Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ Specifications

Length: 23 FT / 7 M

Beam: 102 IN / 2.6 M

Seating Capacity: 16

Weight: 5,900 LBS / 2,676 KG

Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet, and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di™, M6Di™ or LT4 Powered by GM Marine

Fuel Capacity: 65 GAL / 246 L

Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 4,600 LBS / 2,087 KG

MXZ stands for maximized, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the large, pickle-fork bow. With plenty of space to sit facing forward or backward in the height of comfort, the 23 MXZ’s bow is one of the most popular spots on the boat. Complete with comforts like Wet Sounds speakers, phone caddies, grab handles, cup holders, flip-down armrests, and plush upholstery, the 23 MXZ’s bow sets the standard for modern wakeboat luxury and functionality. For 2024, owners can upgrade to the Natalie Seat™, which takes the bow up a notch by functioning as both a wind dam and a seat back for additional forward-facing seating.

“Pickle-fork bows have the same great performance as their traditional bow counterparts,” said CEO Jack Springer. “Many of our customers recognize the value in that additional forward space and absolutely love the 23 MXZ. It’s such a popular boat that this new model had to be perfect in every aspect.”

Continuing with the maximized theme, the 23 MXZ’s lounge features a spacious, wraparound seating configuration that takes advantage of every inch of interior space. Complete with luxurious backrests and knee-rise seat cushions, passengers can sink into the standard lounge configuration, or pop up seat backs to instantly create rear-facing seating that’s ideal for watching the family surf. Upgrade to the MaxPivot Seat™ to take the 23 MXZ’s standard bench from ordinary to extraordinary with multiple different configurations: a rear-facing seat, a picnic table seat, sun bed, and more. Malibu Soft Grip foam is marine-grade and covers heavily trafficked areas like the lounge floor, swim platform, and bow entry areas to provide sure footing. It comes in a design pattern that accents the boat’s 2024 look and is color customizable. Speakers, cup holders, phone holders, and hinged storage complete the lounge and ensure it is as functional as it is elegant. The billet aluminum glove compartment and deep, cavernous observer-seat-storage provide additional space for gear and personal items, and available wireless charging in both the cockpit and at the helm ensures devices last the whole day.

Above the lounge, the available color-matched G5 Tower holds up to four speakers and four board racks. Gas-assist shocks for raising and lowering make the tower quick and easy to fold down for bridges and boat lifts. Upgrade to PTM ClampForce 3.0 Board Racks to quickly and easily swivel the rack inboard, then use the ratchet function to clamp the board securely in place. Step up to the G10+ Tower™ for the upper echelon of comfort and convenience with tower lighting to illuminate the lounge, misters to keep the crew cool on long summer days, and automatic raising and lowering with the touch of a button.

The Malibu Command Center™ takes pride of place at the helm with a 12-inch center touch screen that houses all of the 23 MXZ’s considerable watersports functionality as well as driving and engine displays. The auxiliary screen accompanies the center screen with deeper functionality, all driven by the intuitive-yet-powerful mOS Malibu Operating System. The 23 MXZ can be set up to wakeboard or surf at a variety of levels from amateur to pro in minutes thanks to watersports presets and new fast-fill and fast-drain ballast pumps. The stock presets can be further customized with the convenient rotary sport dial and tactile buttons near the driver’s throttle hand.

The stern is just as maximized with a Soft Grip-covered walk path from the cockpit to the swim platform. Laid-back stern seats bracketed by cup holders create the perfect lounge spot while swimming at the cove, and the flip-down swim step assists both dogs and people for easy reboarding.

The 23 MXZ’s performance reputation precedes it with nothing short of world-class wakes and waves. From novices to pros, the 23 MXZ generates a clean, reliable, perfectly shaped wake or wave thanks to customized ballast and Power Wedge® III. Power Wedge® III is Malibu’s patented reverse hydrofoil that lifts and shapes the wake to generate more or less mass and a modifiable shape at the touch of a button. Power Wedge® III can be operated from the Malibu Command Center™ by the driver or by the surfer while they ride with Surf Band®. Surf Band® allows riders to control the tower speaker volume, shape of the wave, boat speed, and even surf side while they ride with Surf Gate®. Surf Gate® is Malibu’s revolutionary surf system that creates a perfectly shaped, ocean-like wave on one side or the other while keeping the boat evenly weighted. When these Malibu innovations come together on the 23 MXZ, they produce an entirely customizable watersports experience for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, and foiling that is nothing short of world-class for riders of all levels.

Outside the 23 MXZ, the style lines have been reimagined to create a more three-dimensional visual experience complete with design elements that can be color customized. The striking new rub rail accents the embossed Malibu logo and extends around the pickle-fork bow for a breathtaking on-water appearance.

The all-new Malibu Wakesetter 23 MXZ offers a leveled-up experience in virtually every aspect from performance and style to technology and luxury. To learn more about the new innovations from the best-selling towboat brand of all time, visit malibuboats.com or contact your local dealer today to find your Truth On The Water™.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc.™ (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , maverickboatgroup.com , or malibuboatsinc.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/288d0dae-395c-483a-9277-216d0661e409

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a4e9e7a-5639-4b39-8ed3-a8d5c49b6f6f