Sodexo Recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and as a Top Employer For Multicultural Women and Employees With Disabilities

Gaithersburg, Md, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a global food services and facilities management leader, announced today the company’s various recognitions for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion. Specifically, Sodexo received a perfect score on the 2023 Disability Equality Index (DEI), was acknowledged as a Best Company for Multicultural Women by Seramount, and Disability:IN recognized Sodexo’s Darlene Fuller with the Mary Brougher Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award.

“Every day we celebrate the contributions of all employees and are grateful to receive recognition from Seramount and Disability:IN. Progress happens when our employee business resource groups, our diversity, equity and inclusion team, and senior leaders come together to advocate for positive change,” Tony Tenicela, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America, said.

2023 Best Company for Multicultural Women, Seramount

For the 16th consecutive year, Seramount recognized Sodexo as one of the Best Companies for Multicultural Women. This honor recognizes organizations that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the U.S. In its 20th year of tracking corporations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks, Seramount’s survey this year continues to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic group as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health, anti-racism progress, mentoring and sponsorship participation.

2023 Best Places to Work, Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Sodexo scored 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), earning the title of one of the 2023 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities for the ninth consecutive year. The index, launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, has the distinction of being the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Businesses, like Sodexo, that receive top scores—80 or higher—are recognized as the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

Disability: IN 2023 Inclusion Awards, Mary Brougher Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award: Darlene Fuller

This year, in addition to Sodexo being recognized as a Disability:IN 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, the organization’s Darlene Fuller has been named the Mary Brougher Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year Award. This award, previously known as Supplier Diversity Advocate of the Year, was awarded to Darlene Fuller for her tireless commitment to utilizing and growing disability-owned businesses.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.