RAIN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Rain Oncology Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Rain Oncology Inc. ("Rain" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RAIN) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Rain investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 20, 2021 and May 19, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rain-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42419&wire=3

RAIN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, on May 22, 2023, the Company announced that milademetan failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival in the MANTRA study. Moreover, the Company announced adverse event findings that, according to analysts, indicated that the dosing schedule had not been optimized prior to commencing the study. In response to the announcement, Rain’s stock price substantially dropped from $9.93 per share to $1.22 per share, eliminating approximately $316 million in market capitalization in one day. The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company concealed risks inherent in the design of its Phase 3 MANTRA study particularly with regard to proceeding directly to Phase 3 from Phase 1; and, (ii) as a result, the Company’s statements about the trial and the likelihood of FDA approval were materially misleading during the Class Period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Rain during the relevant time frame, you have until September 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



