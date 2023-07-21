The global peptide synthesis market size is projected to reach USD 859 million by 2028 from 601 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4 %

New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagents, Equipment, Technology, Services, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05477768/?utm_source=GNW





The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the peptide synthesis market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2022, the reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions).



The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, expanding applications of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis are some of the factors anticipated to project the growth of the segment.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The peptide synthesis market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the peptide synthesis market.



The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of developing new targeted therapies. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the peptide synthesis market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• GenScript Biotech Corporation (China)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• Biotage AB (Sweden)

• Syngene International Ltd. (India)

• Mesa Laboratories Inc. (US)

• CEM Corporation (US)

• ProteoGenix (France)

• Bio-Synthesis Inc. (US)

• Dalton Pharma Services (Canada)

• AAPPTec (US)

• vivitide (US)

• AnyGen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• CSBio (US)

• Advanced Chemtech (US)

• Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH (Germany)

• AmbioPharm Inc. (US)

• Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (India)

• Corden Pharma International (Germany)

• ChemPep Inc. (US)

• CPC Scientific Inc. (US)

• Purolite Pvt Ltd. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the peptide synthesis market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall peptide synthesis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers), restraints (Lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides, High cost of instruments), opportunities (Emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, Development of personalized medicines), and challenges (Issues associated with the route of administration of peptide drugs, Addressing environmental impact of chemical synthesis of peptides.)

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products, and technological assessment of the peptide synthesis market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the peptide synthesis market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peptide synthesis market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product & service offerings of leading players like GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Kaneka Corporation (US), Inc.and Merck KGaA (Germany) and among others in the peptide synthesis market.

