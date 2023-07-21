The global collagen and gelatin market size is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%

New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen and Gelatin Market by Source, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064743/?utm_source=GNW

Increased number of cardiovascular surgeries is further likely to have positive impact on the market growth/



The bovine segment held the dominant share in the collagen and gelatin market, by source, during the forecast period.

Based on Source, the global collagen and gelatin market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and other sources.The Porcine segment accounted for the largest share in 2022.



This is mainly due to the high its extensive use in tissue engineering and increased demand for biomaterials for wound care applications. Owing to various factors such as biocompatibility, structural support, moisture retention and other factors are increasing use of Bovine-based collagen products for various wound care applications.



Orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2022.

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into, wound care, dental, orthopedic, surgical, cardiovascular.The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and other applications.



The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen and gelatin market in 2022. The dominance of the segment is attributable to the increased use of gelatin and collagen based products in various orthopedic surgeries and the increased demand for scaffolds.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The collagen and gelatin market is segmented into North America, , Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.



The growth of the region is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the number of people suffering from chronic ulcers. Furthermore, increased adoption of demand for collagen-based wound care products and a rise in the number of surgeries is likely to upsurge the growth in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Integra LifeSciences (US)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

• Collagen Solutions Ltd. (UK)

• Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US)

• Symatese (France)

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• Tessenderlo Group ( BU PB Leiner ) (Belgium)

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• ZimVie (US)

• Jellagen (UK)

• Advanced BioMatrix (US)

• Matricel GmbH (Germany)

• Rousselot (Netherlands)

• Weishardt (France)

• Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin (China)

• Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland)

• Synerheal Pharmaceuticals (India)

• Bioregen Technologies (India)

• Meril LifeSciences (India)

• Medskin Suwelack (Germany)

• Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd (India)

• DermaRite Industries, LLC (US)

• Eucare Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the Collagen and Gelatin market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, application, end-user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall collagen and gelatin market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic wounds, Rising funding and investments for R&D, Growing number of surgical procedures), restraints (Availability of alternate biomaterials), opportunities (Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act), and challenges (Insufficient processing technologies) influencing the growth of collagen and gelatin market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the collagen and gelatin market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the collagen and gelatin market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the collagen and gelatin market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players. Integra LifeSciences (US), DSM (Netherlands), CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions Ltd. (UK), and among others in the collagen and gelatin market.

