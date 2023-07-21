New York, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06476828/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Outsourcing Activities Projected to Boost Market Growth



Increased outsourcing is another factor propelling the growth of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market. The distribution submarket has a slightly higher percentage of outsourcing because pharmaceutical companies rely on third-party logistics companies with established global depot and transportation networks. Pharmaceutical companies will seek to outsource in order to streamline their supply chains. For example, they may use a single logistics provider to handle all distribution or a CRO to handle supply chain and clinical trial management. Such activities are anticipated to boost healthcare cold chain logistics market growth over the forecast period.





Segments Covered in the Report





Service



• Transportation



• Storage



• Packaging and Labelling



• Others





Product



• Biopharmaceuticals



• Clinical Trial Materials



• Vaccines



• Others





End-users



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Pharma and Biopharma Companies



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 23 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South-East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AmerisourceBergen Corporation



• Cardinal Health



• CAVALIER LOGISITICS



• CEVA



• DB Schenker



• Delhivery Limited



• DHL International GmbH



• FedEx



• Kuehne+Nagel



• Marken (A UPS Company)



• YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.





Overall world revenue for Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$17 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





