Bioenergy Market Report 2023-2033

Developments in Waste-to-Energy Technologies Driving Market Growth



Emerging waste-to-energy technologies have the potential to significantly impact the bioenergy market by increasing demand and making bioenergy more cost-effective. These innovative technologies focus on converting various types of waste into energy, thereby addressing both waste management challenges and renewable energy generation. New technologies such as anaerobic digestion, gasification, and pyrolysis are being developed and optimized to enhance energy conversion efficiency, increase process reliability, and reduce emissions. Some of the examples of waste-to-energy technologies include anaerobic digestion, incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, plasma gasification, waste-to-liquid (WTL) technologies, solid recovered fuel (SRF) production.





WTL technologies, such as the production of biofuels from waste or biomass, have seen advancements in terms of process efficiency, feedstock flexibility, and fuel quality. Research and commercial projects are exploring the use of various feedstocks and refining techniques to produce sustainable liquid fuels. DuPont in collaboration with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) are working with to design equipment for running tests and engineered a bacteria strain that efficiently converts sugars from plants into cellulosic ethanol. Such developments are expected to augment market demand.





Extensive Usage of Conventional Fuels in Heating and Transportation



Solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and tidal energy are some of the alternatives to bioenergy. These alternatives to bioenergy offer diverse options for generating clean and sustainable energy, and their suitability depends on factors such as geographic location, resource availability, and specific energy requirements. It is often a combination of these renewable energy sources that helps meet the energy demands of different regions and contribute to a more sustainable energy future. Global renewable energy capacity rose 10% in 2022. Wind and solar power accounted for 90% of the net additions, and almost half of the new capacity was added in Asia. The increasing demand for these renewable sources of energy is expected to hamper the bioenergy market, which is still in the development stage.





Product Type Outlook



• Solid Biomass



• Liquid Biofuel



• Biogas





Feedstock



• Agricultural Waste



• Wood Waste



• Municipal Waste



• Others





Application



• Heat and Power



• Transportation





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Sweden



• France



• Italy



• Finland



• Denmark



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Japan



• Thailand



• Indonesia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• Africa



• Rest of MEA





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Ameresco, Inc.



• Archer-Daniels-Midland Co



• Bioenergy Devco



• Biomass Secure Power Inc



• BP p.l.c.



• Cargill, Incorporated



• Chevron Corporation



• Cosan S.A.



• Drax Group PLC



• Enerkem Inc.



• EnviTec Biogas AG



• Enviva Inc.



• Neste Oyj



• Novozymes A/S



• Oersted A/S





