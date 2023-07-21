California strengthens lead in life sciences: New report reveals $472 billion impact

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, SAN DIEGO, SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data shows California’s life sciences sector produced $472 billion, supported more than a million jobs, and increased its lead as a center for the nation’s research activities. California Life Sciences (CLS), the trade association representing California’s life sciences sector, today released a new report showing the latest industry trends, including economic impact, workforce, the state of diversity, and the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act on innovation. View the California Life Sciences 2023 Sector Report and regional fact sheets here.

“California’s life sciences sector leads the nation in R&D investment and labor, delivering innovation and therapies that have a life-changing impact on patients,” said Mike Guerra, CLS president and CEO. “This report demonstrates our sector’s outsized impact on the national and global economy.”

Key findings include:

The number of life sciences establishments in California grew 6% since 2020.

In 2022, California was the top state in funding awarded by the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation, receiving $5.5 billion and $97.3 million, respectively.

California’s life sciences sector directly employed 335,231 people in 2021, and indirectly supported 1,105,525 jobs.

Venture capital investment increased more than 50 percent from $11.4 billion in 2019 to $17.3 billion in 2022.

