Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2023-2033

Improvement in the Carbon Capture Technologies



Technological advancements have revolutionized the field of carbon capture and storage (CCS), leading to the development of more efficient and cost-effective CO2 capture techniques. Notably, solvent-based capture technologies, such as amine-based systems, have been widely utilized in CCS applications.





Ongoing research endeavours focus on enhancing the efficiency and reducing the energy requirements of these systems. An example of recent progress in the field is the launch of the XLR8 CCS project by C-Capture in June 2022. This national project aims to capture CO2 emissions from hard-to-decarbonize industries using a low-cost, post-combustion collection approach.





The project leverages a novel class of capture solvents that are devoid of amines and nitrogen, enabling inexpensive large-scale manufacturing. Furthermore, this innovative technology offers the potential for producing biomethane, a renewable fuel, alongside CO2 capture. These technological advancements in CO2 capture techniques hold immense promise for advancing the CCS market, making the process more viable and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.





High Deployment Costs Likely to Hamper Market Growth



The cost of carbon capture and storage (CCS) can vary significantly depending on the source of CO2 and the specific application. Industrial processes with concentrated CO2 streams, such as ethanol production, can have capture costs ranging from USD 15-25 per ton of CO2. However, processes with dilute gas streams like cement production and power generation can have higher capture costs, ranging from USD 40-120 per ton of CO2. The cost of transport and storage also varies depending on factors such as CO2 volumes, distances, and storage conditions.





Onshore pipeline transport costs in the United States range from USD 2-14 per ton of CO2, while storage costs can vary widely. In some cases, storage costs can even be negative if the CO2 is injected into oilfields to enhance production and generate additional revenue. The total cost of CCS can vary depending on the specific project, but it is generally estimated to be between $30 and $200 per tonne of CO2 avoided. This is significantly more expensive than other emissions reduction technologies, such as renewable energy. As a result, CCS is not likely to be widely deployed unless there are significant government incentives or carbon pricing mechanisms in place.





Segments Covered in the Report





CCS Type Outlook



• CCS Technology



• CCS Services





CCS Technology Outlook



• Industrial Separation Capture Technology



• Inherent Separation Technology



• OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture Technology



• Post-Combustion Capture Technology



• Pre-Combustion Capture Technology



• Other





CCS Services Outlook



• Carbon Capture Services



• Carbon Storage Services



• Carbon Capture Transportation Services



• Others





Application Outlook



• Power Generation



• Industrial Sector



• Transport Sector



• Construction Sector



• Other





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





• Air Liquide



• Aker Solutions



• Baker Hughes Company



• Chevron Corporation



• Exxon Mobil Corporation



• General Electric Corporation



• Halliburton Company



• Linde AG.



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



• NRG Energy Inc.



• Occidental Petroleum Corporation



• Schlumberger Limited.



• Shell



• Siemens Energy



• Sulzer Ltd





