BCUC Orders Third-Party Investigation into BC Hydro Safety Practices and Culture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) directed BC Hydro to submit an independent third-party report examining the root cause of the explosion incident that took place in downtown Vancouver on February 24, 2023.



BC Hydro’s Post-Incident Report and Supplemental Information raise serious concerns for the BCUC regarding BC Hydro’s safety practices and culture. As a result, the BCUC has issued Order G-192-23, directing BC Hydro to file an independent third-party report that should address, but is not limited to, the following:

BC Hydro’s culture of safety and compliance;

BC Hydro’s asset management practices; and

BC Hydro’s work procedures and quality control processes.



The report is due to the BCUC by November 30, 2023, and is expected to provide a broader view and valuable insights into the fundamental cause of the February 24, 2023, incident and BC Hydro’s safety culture. The information contained in the report is expected to complement a technical review BC Hydro has initiated for its underground street vaults, the results of which are expected to be filed with the BCUC in March 2024.

To review BC Hydro’s Post-Incident Report, Supplementary Information, or other updates regarding this incident, please click here.

Background

On February 24, 2023, an explosion and fire occurred in one of BC Hydro’s underground vaults in downtown Vancouver. Immediately following the incident, the BCUC sought information from BC Hydro and instructed the utility to submit the results of an investigation into the incident.

BC Hydro filed its Post-Incident Report with the BCUC on June 22, 2023. On June 29, 2023, the BCUC requested further information pertaining to BC Hydro’s investigation and Post-Incident Report. BC Hydro filed its response (Supplemental Information) on July 6, 2023.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipelines rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Krissy Van Loon

Manager, Communications

Phone: 604.660.4727

Email: Krissy.VanLoon@bcuc.com