Safe Bulkers, Inc. Sets Date for the Second Quarter 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, After Market Closes



Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

MONACO, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.safebulkers.com and click on Events & Presentations. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, coal and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company owns 44 vessels, 12 of which are eco-ships and four are IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III vessels and has an outstanding orderbook of eight IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III newbuild vessels. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.



Forward-Looking Statements

