EnerGeo Alliance Strongly Denounces Announced Stipulated Agreement Which Effectively Halts Affordable Accessible Energy for U.S. Consumers

Houston, TX, U.S., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EnerGeo Alliance today issued the following statement from Nikki Martin, President in response to the announcement of a private agreement between the federal government and environmental activist organizations to settle litigation challenging an Endangered Species Act Biological Opinion addressing all oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM).

“EnerGeo Alliance is strongly opposed to the private settlement agreement between the Biden Administration and environmental activists entered in court today that removes, without basis, an enormous area of the GOM from leasing, contrary to Congress’s intent in enacting the Inflation Reduction Act, and places unwarranted and egregious restraints on ongoing and future petroleum and natural gas activities in the GOM that will hamper the ability of the U.S. to explore, develop, and produce domestic oil and gas and pose unnecessary maritime safety and environmental risks. Today’s agreement, like other recent actions taken by the Biden Administration, is not in the public interest and undermines American energy independence.

“Supporting 345,000 jobs in 2019 which is expected to grow to 370,000 by 2040, the GOM provides 15% of total crude produced in the U.S., keeping energy affordable and accessible for U.S. consumers. Additionally, the GOM yields some the lowest emitting barrels of petroleum.

“This Administration must be held accountable for its actions which are not only compromising U.S. national security but also compromising access to affordable energy for American families during a time when the cost of goods and services remain high and more of their income is spent on energy.”

###