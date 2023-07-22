Global Becker’s Nevus Market Size Is Predicted to Achieve 6.17% CAGR and USD 1364.78 Million by 2030

New York, NY, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Becker’s Nevus Market By Type (Shoulder, Trunk, And Others), By Disease Occurrence (Birth And After Birth), By Treatment (Medication, Laser Treatment, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Becker’s Nevus Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 845.76 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1364.78 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.17% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Becker’s Nevus? How big is the Becker’s Nevus Industry?

Becker’s Nevus Report Coverage & Overview:

Becker's nevus, also referred to as Becker's melanosis, is a relatively prevalent skin condition characterized by the presence of a sizable, irregularly shaped area of excessive pigmentation. Typically found on the shoulder, upper arm, or upper trunk, it can also appear in other areas of the body. The condition commonly emerges during adolescence or early adulthood, and its precise cause remains not fully understood. It is considered a benign (non-cancerous) condition resulting from an overgrowth of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing pigment in the affected skin area.

The hyperpigmented patch associated with Becker's nevus usually displays a brown or tan color and might have a slightly raised or rough texture. Alongside increased pigmentation, the affected area may exhibit heightened hair growth (hypertrichosis) and an increased number of sweat glands. More frequently seen in males than females, Becker's nevus can vary in size and appearance. Although it is mainly a cosmetic concern and does not cause significant medical issues, some individuals with this condition may experience psychological or emotional distress due to its appearance, particularly if it is large or located in a highly visible area.

The rise of the market can be attributed to increased research on rare diseases and their various consequences, as well as a higher prevalence of complications arising from skin problems.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beckers-nevus-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 224+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Becker’s Nevus Market: Growth Dynamics

The growth of the market is propelled by the synergy between dermatology and aesthetic professionals.

Becker's nevus treatments commonly require a multidisciplinary approach, which integrates the expertise of dermatologists and aesthetic specialists. By collaborating with plastic surgeons, laser specialists, and other healthcare professionals, comprehensive treatment plans can be developed, leading to improved outcomes for individuals with Becker's nevus. This collaborative effort fosters knowledge sharing, joint research endeavors, and a holistic approach to patient care. Consequently, the partnership between dermatology and aesthetic professionals is anticipated to drive the growth of the global Becker's nevus market throughout the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/beckers-nevus-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 845.76 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1364.78 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.17% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Boehringer Ingelheim, Eisai Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer Healthcare AG, Aspen Holdings, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Abbott India Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation among others. Key Segment By Type, By Disease Occurrence, By Treatment, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Becker’s Nevus Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Becker's nevus industry is categorized into various segments, including type, disease occurrence, treatment, end user, distribution channel, and region.

In terms of type, the market is divided into shoulder, trunk, and other locations.

Regarding disease occurrence, it is categorized into birth and after birth.

When it comes to treatment, the market is segmented into medication, laser treatment, and other options. Laser treatment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Laser treatments play a crucial role in managing Becker's nevus, especially in addressing hyperpigmentation and reducing excessive hair growth associated with the condition. Different laser modalities, such as fractional laser, Q-switched lasers, or intense pulsed light (IPL), are used based on the specific characteristics of the nevus and individual patient requirements. Dermatologists or laser specialists typically perform these treatments in specialized dermatology clinics or aesthetic centers, offering comprehensive care and personalized treatment options for patients, leading to the growth of this segment.

As for the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the multidisciplinary approach provided by hospitals in managing Becker's nevus. Collaboration between various healthcare professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, laser specialists, and pathologists, allows for comprehensive treatment plans and holistic care for individuals with Becker's nevus. Hospitals offer a range of treatment procedures, including laser treatments, surgical excision, cryotherapy, and other relevant therapies based on the individual patient's needs, contributing to the segment's growth.

In terms of the distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Online pharmacies are expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. They provide a convenient way for individuals with Becker's nevus to access prescribed medications and topical treatments for their condition. This segment is particularly suitable for those who prefer the ease of online ordering and delivery of their prescribed medications, such as bleaching creams, ointments, or other dermatological products used to manage hyperpigmentation associated with Becker's nevus, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

The global Becker’s Nevus market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Shoulder

Trunk

Others

By Disease Occurrence

Birth

After Birth

By Treatment

Medication

Laser Treatment

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Browse the full “Becker’s Nevus Market By Type (Shoulder, Trunk, And Others), By Disease Occurrence (Birth And After Birth), By Treatment (Medication, Laser Treatment, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beckers-nevus-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Becker’s Nevus market include -

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eisai Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer Healthcare AG

Aspen Holdings

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Abbott India Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Becker’s nevus market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.17% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global Becker’s nevus market size was valued at around USD 845.76 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1364.78 million, by 2030.

The growing prevalence of skin disorders across the globe is expected to drive Becker’s nevus market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the laser treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/beckers-nevus-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Becker’s Nevus industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Becker’s Nevus Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Becker’s Nevus Industry?

What segments does the Becker’s Nevus Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Becker’s Nevus Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Disease Occurrence, By Treatment, By End User, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7372

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

During the forecast period, North America is expected to take the lead in the global Becker's nevus market.

This dominance can be attributed to the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure, which includes advanced dermatology clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment centers. Such facilities enable efficient diagnosis and management of Becker's nevus, with access to skilled dermatologists and a wide range of advanced treatment options. North America's reputation for medical technology and expertise in dermatological procedures further contributes to the availability of innovative approaches for Becker's nevus management, including advanced laser technologies, surgical techniques, and cosmetic dermatology procedures.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases in North America is a significant driving factor for market growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a considerable portion of the population in the United States is affected by skin diseases, leading to substantial healthcare expenditures. These facts together support the expansion of the market in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of dermatology and aesthetic clinics in the region, which offer a diverse range of skin condition treatments. These clinics often provide specialized services for managing Becker's nevus, including laser treatments, topical creams, and surgical interventions. Additionally, certain countries in the Asia Pacific, such as Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are popular medical tourism destinations, attracting individuals from other countries seeking specialized treatments for Becker's nevus. This trend is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market segment in these areas.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Opportunities in the Becker's Nevus Market:

Advancements in treatment technologies and increasing awareness create significant prospects.

The Becker's nevus market stands to benefit from ongoing advancements in dermatological treatment technologies. The continuous development of innovative laser devices, light-based therapies, and improved topical formulations enhances the range of treatment options for Becker's nevus, attracting individuals seeking effective solutions. Moreover, the growing awareness of Becker's nevus and available treatment options contributes to the market's potential expansion. Increased access to information through the internet, social media platforms, and patient support groups plays a crucial role in educating individuals about the condition and the various treatments available, prompting more individuals to seek medical intervention. These factors collectively present promising opportunities in the market.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/beckers-nevus-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Automated External Defibrillator Market By Product Type (Semi-Automatic AEDs, Fully Automatic AEDs, Wearable AEDs, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Public Access Settings, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Offline Retailers, Direct Sales, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automated-external-defibrillator-market-size

Smart Fleet Management Market By Operation (Private And Commercial), By Connectivity (Cloud, Long, And Short-Range), By Application (Automatic Vehicle Identification, Fuel Cards, Optimization, ADAS, Tracking, And Others), By Mode Of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Marine, Roadways, And Others) And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030.: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-fleet-management-market-size

Airport Sleeping Pods Market By Module (Single Nap Pod, Compact Nap Pod, Multiple Nap Pod, And Double Nap Pod), By End-User (Adult And Children), By Product (Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods And Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/airport-sleeping-pods-market

Anorectal Disorders Treatment Market By End-Users (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), By Disease (Rectal Prolapse, Hemorrhoid, Diarrhea, Abscess, Fistula, Fissures, Itching, Warts, Others), By Route Of Administration (Rectal, Parenteral, Oral, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/anorectal-disorders-treatment-market

Uterotonic Agent Market By Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, And Others), By Drug (Mifepristone, Carboprost, Dinoprostone, Methylergonovine, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy), By Indication (Abortion, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Labor, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uterotonic-agent-market

Crystalline Fructose Market By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery And Food & Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Business-To-Customer And Business-To-Business), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crystalline-fructose-market

Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Online Pharmacy), By Treatment (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Medication, Phototherapies, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aquagenic-pruritus-treatment-market

Superseeds Market By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Savory, Convenience Food, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/superseeds-market

Global Ball Screw Market By Application (Industrial Robotics, Pipelines, And Others), By Sales Channel (OEM And Aftermarket), By End-User (Fabrication, Automotive, Aviation, And Energy & Utilities), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ball-screw-market-size

Molded Underfill Material Market By Application (Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array, And Chip Scale Packaging), By Type (Thermal Mechanical Analyzer Technology And Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Technology), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/molded-underfill-material-market-size

Personal Health Record Software Market By Deployment (Cloud-Based And Web-Based), By Component (Software & Mobile Applications And Service), By Architecture (Payer-Tethered, Provider-Tethered, And Standalone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personal-health-record-software-market-size

Wrist Watch Packaging Market By Shape Type (Triangle, Round, Rectangle, Oval, Square, And Others), By Material Type (Wood, Cardboard & Paperboard, Fabric, Plastic, And Metal), By Product Type (Cases And Boxes), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wrist-watch-packaging-market-size

Hemp Paper Market Based On Type (Industrial Grade And Non-Industrial Grade), By Application (Packaging & Printing, Bible Paper, Tea Bags, Stationary, Filter Paper, Cigarette Paper, Binding Papers, And Others), By Source (Conventional And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-paper-market

Thermocol Packaging Market By Industry (Marine Industry, Agriculture Industry, Construction Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electronics Industry, And Others), By Type (Thermocol Blocks, Thermocol Sheets, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thermocol-packaging-market

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market By Application (Films, Rotomolding, Injection Molding, And Others), By Type (C-8-LLDPE, C-6-LLDPE, And C-4-LLDPE), By Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Household, Electrical & Electronics, Leisure & Sports, Agriculture, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/linear-low-density-polyethylene-lldpe-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?