Flash News: OKX adjusted position tiers of AIDOGE/USDT perpetual

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 23, 2023.



OKX adjusted position tiers of AIDOGEUSDT perpetual

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX adjusted the position tiers of AIDOGE/USDT perpetual at 6:00 am – 7:00 am (UTC) on July 21, 2023.



Specific adjustment details are as follows:

Contract Tier Max. amount (Cont) Maintenance margin ratio Min. initial margin ratio Max. leverage AIDOGE/USDT Perpetual

1 20,000 3.00% 10.00% 10 2 50,000 6.25% 12.50% 8 3 90,000 10.00% 20.00% 5 4 Increase by 30,000 conts from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Increase by 0.5% from the previous tier Max. leverage of the tier

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.