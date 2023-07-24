Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Set to Soar Past USD 37.5 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Oil Country Tubular Goods market , increasing demand for premium and high-performance OCTG products, rising focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly drilling practices, growing adoption of digitalization and data analytics in OCTG manufacturing and usage, surging investments in offshore and deepwater exploration and production, expanding use of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, rising preference for locally sourced OCTG to reduce supply chain risks and support domestic industries, advancements in OCTG materials and coatings to enhance performance and longevity, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) are pipes and tubes used in the oil and gas industry. They are used to drill wells, transport oil and gas, and produce oil and gas. OCTG are made from a variety of steel alloys, and they are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the oil and gas industry.

Prominent Players in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market

ArcelorMittal SA

National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

ILJIN Steel Co.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Tenaris SA

TMK Ipsco Enterprises Inc.

U.S. Steel Tubular Products Inc.

Vallourec SA

JFE Steel Corporation

Jindal SAW Ltd.

MRC Global Inc.

TPCO Inc.

Continental Alloys

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

Sandvik Materials Technology

IPSCO Tubulars

APICORP

Arabian Pipes Company

China Steel Corporation

Casing Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Casing dominated the global online market as they are widely used in various phases of well drilling and completion, including surface casing, intermediate casing, production casing, and conductor casing. Its versatile applications make it a crucial component in most oil and gas operations.

Oil and Gas Exploration is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the oil and gas exploration is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for oil and gas exploration activities to meet this demand. OCTG products, particularly casing and tubing, are critical components used extensively in exploration wells.

Middle East is the leading Market Due to the Abundance of Oil and Gas Reserves

Region-wise, the Middle East is one of the largest growing markets with abundant oil and gas reserves. The region is a major oil-producing region, accounting for a significant portion of global oil output. The continuous extraction and production of oil necessitate a steady supply of OCTG for drilling and well maintenance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players in the Oil Country Tubular Goods market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Oil Country Tubular Goods.

Key Developments in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market

Tenaris, a leading provider of OCTG, acquired IPSCO Tubulars, a U.S. steel pipe manufacturer. The acquisition will allow Tenaris to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the U.S. market.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, a Japanese steelmaker, acquired Vallourec, a French OCTG manufacturer. The acquisition will allow Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation to expand its product portfolio and reach new customers in the global OCTG market.

Key Questions Answered in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

