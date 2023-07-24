McPhy announces the signature of a strategic partnership with Vulcain Engineering for the installation and commissioning of its electrolyzers and stations

French English

McPhy strengthens its expertise to support the implementation of its electrolyzer and station projects

Vulcain Engineering will support McPhy in the key installation and commissioning phases

A strategic partnership to accelerate the industrial scale-up of its offer

Grenoble, July 24, 2023 - 7.45 am CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations) (the "Company"), announces today that it has signed a strategic agreement with Vulcain Engineering for the installation and commissioning of electrolyzers and refuelling stations.

Vulcain Engineering is a leading player in the consulting and engineering sector, with a presence in 14 countries and more than 2,800 employees. It will bring its expertise to McPhy in the key phases of project implementation.

McPhy's aim is to shorten installation and commissioning times for electrolyzers and stations in response to a fast-growing market.

The agreement is non-exclusive. It provides for participation in joint calls for tender, while leaving each partner free to develop collaborations with third parties.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: "McPhy is continuing to build up a network of partners in order to consolidate its offer. Our teams will be able to rely on Vulcain Engineering's expertise to strengthen and accelerate the commissioning of our projects.”

Alban Guilloteau, Managing Director of Vulcain Engineering Group, adds: "We are delighted to have been chosen by McPhy, a pioneer in hydrogen production and distribution equipment and technologies, to actively contribute to accelerating decarbonization and the production of clean energy.”

Next financial event:

Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2023, after market close.

ABOUT VULCAIN ENGINEERING GROUP

A consulting and engineering group specializing in the energy, process industries (pharmaceutical industry, environment, etc.) rail and naval sectors, Vulcain Engineering is established in 17 countries where it employs 3,000 engineers, scientists and technicians. The group offers an integrated range of services for the management, design, construction, commissioning and operation of facilities and infrastructure. In choosing its sectors of activity and the projects in which it participates, Vulcain Engineering Group actively contributes to the challenges of energy transition and health.

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS MCPHY

NewCap



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Press Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu





Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy

Attachment