Invitation to OmaSp's 2023 Half-Year Financial Report briefing on 31 July 2023

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish its results for January-June 2023 on Monday 31 July 2023 at approximately 8.30 AM. The release and the report can be read after the publication on Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors.

A briefing for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Monday 31 July at 10.00 AM in Helsinki at OmaSp's Helsinki branch office on address Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor. The briefing is presented in Finnish by the CEO Pasi Sydänlammi. In addition, CFO Sarianna Liiri and CCO Minna Sillanpää are present.

Registration:

Participants are kindly asked to register in advance by email to minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi no later than on Friday 28 July 2023.

The briefing can also be followed by a live webcast beginning at 10:00 AM on 31 July 2023 at www.omasp.fi/investors and after the briefing as a recording. You can access the webcast link here.

Additional information

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 450 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products are credit, investment and loan

insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to provide excellent customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are well committed and OmaSp’s aim is to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.