Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size To Grow USD 5.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 8.3%.

New York, United States , July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size is to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on several industries, including the transplant diagnostics business. During the epidemic, many hospitals and healthcare systems were forced to prioritize resources and focus on COVID-19 patients. As a result, non-essential surgeries, such as organ transplant procedures, were postponed or canceled. This resulted in a decrease in the number of transplant surgeries conducted, which impacted the need for transplant diagnostics.

Transplant diagnostics is a type of diagnostic test that is frequently conducted both before and after transplantation. It facilitates the examination of the patient's medical problems. If not avoided, the individual with weakened immunity risks developing HAIs or worse, which might be fatal. The approach is known as a harmonious collaboration between healthcare practitioners and laboratory professionals, resulting in better patient outcomes. Organ transplantation is the process of transferring organs to treat organ failures such as the liver, pancreas, lungs, kidneys, and heart. Human leukocyte antigens are antigens found on the surface of cells that regulate body recognition and the rejection of foreign tissue transplants.

With the growing acceptance of different technologies and screening techniques, such as genetic profiling and cross-matching, transplants are becoming a viable option for delivering life or rebirth to a person. The increasing number of transplant procedures in important countries may be contributing to the transplant market's rising CAGR. Moreover, an increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases that often lead to organ failure is increasing the demand for transplant therapies. Furthermore, transplant diagnostic procedures such as Histocompatibility testing, blood profiling, and genomic profiling are performed utilizing specialized molecular diagnostic platforms that include several cutting-edge technologies. The cost of these advanced commodities is significant since these technologies are integrated with traditional PCR/NGS equipment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the, " Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Technology (Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays), By Product (Instrument, Reagent, Services & Software), By Application (Pre-Transplantation Testing and Post-Transplantation Monitoring), By End Users (Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The molecular assay segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into two segments based on technology: molecular tests and non-molecular assays. Among these segments, the molecular assay segment has the highest revenue share throughout the projection period. Molecular tests are used in transplant diagnostic approaches to assess donor-recipient compatibility. The rising demand for molecular testing during transplant diagnostic processes is mostly due to the technological benefits these assays have over non-molecular assays, such as high procedural effectiveness, multiple sample analysis, and real-time analysis.

The services & software segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide transplant diagnostics market is segmented by product into instruments, reagents, services, and software. Among these sectors, services, and software dominate the market. The increased introduction of complicated equipment has boosted the demand for training sessions to educate technical people on handling and usage, which has contributed to the segment's rise. Furthermore, factors such as frequent software upgrades and improved services provided by market participants to remain competent are driving segment growth.

The post-transplantation monitoring segment is influencing the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global transplant diagnostics market is bifurcated into various applications such as pre-transplantation testing and post-transplantation monitoring. The market is dominated by the post-transplantation monitoring segment. Transplant diagnostics are significant in post-transplantation monitoring because they provide various benefits. Diagnostic diagnostics can detect rejection signals before they become clinically evident by monitoring certain biomarkers and immune responses. This allows for prompt intervention and adjustment of immunosuppressive treatment to avoid further organ damage.

North America dominated the market with the largest market revenue during the forecast period.

North America is dominating the significant market growth during the projection period due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and strong demand for organ transplants, and it has a leading market share. An aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, innovations in transplantation technologies, and increased awareness of the benefits of organ transplantation are all contributing to the market's growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have significant revenue market growth throughout the forecast period, owing to China and India having the quickest growth rates in the global transplant diagnostics industry during the next five years in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Transplant Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CareDx, F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Immucor, Inc., Omixon Ltd., GenDx, BioGenuix, & Among Others.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Immucor, Inc., a firm focusing on transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, announced two enhancements to its transplant diagnostics portfolio, showcasing its continuous dedication to novel histocompatibility improvements.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Transplant Diagnostics Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Molecular Assays

Non-Molecular Assays

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Product

Instrument

Reagent

Software

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Application

pre-transplantation testing

post-transplantation monitoring

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By End Users

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



