South Africa Liquor Industry Market Report 2023: Retail Revenue in the Liquor Industry Declined in 2022

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquor Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report focuses on the South African liquor industry, including the manufacture, wholesale and retail of alcoholic beverages. It includes information on the size, state and performance of the sector by category and across manufacture, wholesale and retail subsectors, information on notable players, developments, corporate actions, pending regulatory changes and influencing factors.

There are profiles of 50 companies including the major players AB InBev, Diageo and Heineken, wine producers such as Fairview, Morgenster and Simonsig, distributors such as Vinimark Trading and retailers including the major supermarket groups and liquor outlets such as Picardi and Liquor City.

The Liquor Industry in South Africa

Retail revenue in the liquor industry, which is still recovering from alcohol bans during the pandemic, declined in 2022. The poor economic outlook and power cuts are likely to result in a slowdown in liquor sales, and the wine industry is already attributing the recent lower harvest to energy shortages.

The wine industry faces a long-term decline in the number of producers and area under vineyards, as well as other challenges such as land reform and climate change. Globally the wine drinking population is also declining. The illicit alcohol industry has grown in recent years particularly following alcohol bans during the pandemic.



Foreign Ownership



Competition in the sector is set to increase following approval in March 2023 of Heineken's €2.4bn acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries, a deal which increased the share of revenue that goes to foreign owned companies in the sector to more than three-quarters of total liquor revenue. Heineken's acquisition will create a new regional group to compete with larger rival AB InBev and spirits producer Diageo.



Trends



Online sales make up a very small percentage of liquor sales, but are growing, mostly among young affluent consumers. The premiumisation trend continues apace, with premium brands growing faster than affordable brands. While it remains a small but noticeable trend in South Africa, mostly confined to middle class consumers, the low and no-alcohol beverages market is growing globally.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Government Intervention

6.8. Health and Social Issues

6.9. Illegal and Illicit Trade

6.10. Cyclicality



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Company Profiles - Producers / Wholesalers

Acheron Wines and Spirits (Pty) Ltd

AlcoNCP (Pty) Ltd

Beck Family Estates (Pty) Ltd

Boland Wingerde Internasionaal (Pty) Ltd

De Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd

De Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd

DGB (Pty) Ltd

Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Edward Snell and Company (Pty) Ltd

Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd

Halewood International South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Heineken South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd

Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd

Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd

Namaqua Wines Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd

Oranjerivier Wynkelders (RF) (Pty) Ltd

P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd

Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Robertson Wynmakery Landbou Kooperatief Beperk Primary Co-Operative

Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd

Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd

South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

South African Distilleries and Wines (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd

Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd

Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd

Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd

Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Retailers

Beadica 276 CC

Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd

Liquor City-The Liquor Boys CC

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd

Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Distributors

Meridian Wine Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd

Wines of the World Distributors (Pty) Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lx764p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.