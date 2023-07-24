South Africa Liquor Industry Market Report 2023: Retail Revenue in the Liquor Industry Declined in 2022

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquor Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report focuses on the South African liquor industry, including the manufacture, wholesale and retail of alcoholic beverages. It includes information on the size, state and performance of the sector by category and across manufacture, wholesale and retail subsectors, information on notable players, developments, corporate actions, pending regulatory changes and influencing factors.
There are profiles of 50 companies including the major players AB InBev, Diageo and Heineken, wine producers such as Fairview, Morgenster and Simonsig, distributors such as Vinimark Trading and retailers including the major supermarket groups and liquor outlets such as Picardi and Liquor City.
The Liquor Industry in South Africa
Retail revenue in the liquor industry, which is still recovering from alcohol bans during the pandemic, declined in 2022. The poor economic outlook and power cuts are likely to result in a slowdown in liquor sales, and the wine industry is already attributing the recent lower harvest to energy shortages.
The wine industry faces a long-term decline in the number of producers and area under vineyards, as well as other challenges such as land reform and climate change. Globally the wine drinking population is also declining. The illicit alcohol industry has grown in recent years particularly following alcohol bans during the pandemic.
Foreign Ownership
Competition in the sector is set to increase following approval in March 2023 of Heineken's €2.4bn acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries, a deal which increased the share of revenue that goes to foreign owned companies in the sector to more than three-quarters of total liquor revenue. Heineken's acquisition will create a new regional group to compete with larger rival AB InBev and spirits producer Diageo.
Trends
Online sales make up a very small percentage of liquor sales, but are growing, mostly among young affluent consumers. The premiumisation trend continues apace, with premium brands growing faster than affordable brands. While it remains a small but noticeable trend in South Africa, mostly confined to middle class consumers, the low and no-alcohol beverages market is growing globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Government Intervention
6.8. Health and Social Issues
6.9. Illegal and Illicit Trade
6.10. Cyclicality
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
Company Profiles - Producers / Wholesalers
- Acheron Wines and Spirits (Pty) Ltd
- AlcoNCP (Pty) Ltd
- Beck Family Estates (Pty) Ltd
- Boland Wingerde Internasionaal (Pty) Ltd
- De Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd
- De Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd
- DGB (Pty) Ltd
- Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Edward Snell and Company (Pty) Ltd
- Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Halewood International South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Heineken South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd
- Namaqua Wines Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd
- Oranjerivier Wynkelders (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd
- Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Robertson Wynmakery Landbou Kooperatief Beperk Primary Co-Operative
- Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd
- South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)
- South African Distilleries and Wines (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd
- Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Company Profiles - Retailers
- Beadica 276 CC
- Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd
- Liquor City-The Liquor Boys CC
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd
- Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- SPAR Group Ltd (The)
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
- Company Profiles - Distributors
- Meridian Wine Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Wines of the World Distributors (Pty) Ltd
