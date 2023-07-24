Global Recreational Boat Market 2023 Report: Green Boating Revolution, Electric Boats Poised for Robust Growth by 2028

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Boat Market - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recreational boat market is projected to witness significant growth from USD 18.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is primarily driven by various factors such as the expanding tourism industry, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in autonomous marine technology.

The recreational boat market is expected to flourish due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in a well-integrated and fragmented industry, ensuring a steady supply of recreational boats to meet global demand. The industry's structure allows for a diverse range of boat options and competitive pricing, catering to the varying preferences and budgets of boating enthusiasts worldwide.

Outboard engine boats are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Their popularity stems from their advantages, such as higher speed, easier docking, and lower maintenance costs compared to other types of boats. Additionally, the engine's external placement reduces the risk of fire incidents, making them a preferred choice among boating enthusiasts, particularly in the US and Europe.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for recreational boats, driven by high demand for leisure boating and water sports activities. The United States, in particular, is projected to experience significant growth, supported by government initiatives aimed at fostering the recreational boat market. However, emission regulations in both the US and Canada could dampen market growth in the region.

The electric boat segment is expected to witness robust growth compared to internal combustion engine boats due to the increasing global emphasis on environmental concerns and sustainability. Electric boats produce zero direct emissions, addressing the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat air and water pollution. Additionally, government incentives and support further boost the growth of electric boats.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players, such as Brunswick Corporation (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Groupe Beneteau (France), Ferretti Group, and Malibu Boats (US), who have been developing new products, adopting expansion strategies, and undertaking collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the recreational boat market.

The report covers the recreational boat market by boat type, size, engine placement, engine type, material type, power range, activity type, power source, distribution channel, and region. It provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and company profiles of major players in the recreational boat ecosystem.

The report offers market leaders and new entrants essential information on revenue numbers, competitive landscape, key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can leverage this information to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Market Drivers

Drivers

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Tourism Industry

Increasing Number of Boat Shows

Integration of Latest Technologies in Boats

Restraints

Strict Pollution Norms for Recreational Boats

Setting Up of Zero-Emission Zones

Opportunities

Online Market to Boost Sales

Global Expansion of Recreational Boat Manufacturers

Localized Servicing of Recreational Boats

Challenges

Fluctuating Demand

Presence of Trade Barriers in Boating Industry

