Global Natural Food Colors Market Report 2023-2030: Paprika Power - The Rise of Vibrant and Natural Food Coloring Solutions

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Food Colors Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the global natural food colors market and presents valuable insights into its anticipated growth and key trends.

Market Overview:

The global natural food colors market is expected to reach US$ 3.46 billion by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.14% from 2022 to 2030. Natural food colors derived from plant, animal, or mineral sources are gaining popularity as consumers seek healthier alternatives to synthetic colors. The shift towards natural food colors is further fueled by regulatory support and stricter food safety regulations, making them safer and more acceptable. The growing food and beverage industry is also contributing to the market's growth as manufacturers incorporate natural ingredients, including food colors, to meet consumer preferences.

Application and Type Analysis:

The report categorizes the global natural food colors market based on application and type:

Application: Beverages

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Products

Meat Products

Oil & Fat

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

The beverage industry is the most common application for natural food colors, driven by the clean label movement that emphasizes natural ingredients and transparency. Natural food colors enhance the visual appeal of beverages, creating vibrant and attractive hues that align with consumer preferences for healthier and visually appealing options.

Type: Carmine

Anthocyanin

Caramel

Curcumin

Annatto

Carotenoids

Chlorophyll

Paprika

Spirulina Extract

Others

Carotenoids dominate the global natural food colors market due to their wide availability and diverse range of vibrant colors. Carotenoids are easily extracted from fruits, vegetables, and plants, making them a popular choice for food coloring. Paprika, derived from dried and ground chili peppers, is another natural source of carotenoids and has gained popularity due to its natural origin and minimal processing.

Resin Type Analysis:

The report also examines the natural food colors market based on resin type:

Compression molding

Injection molding

RTM (Resin Transfer Molding)

Others

Compression molding resin offers versatility in the production process and excellent stability, making it suitable for various food products and processing conditions. RTM resin, known for its exceptional stability and durability, is ideal for applications requiring vibrant colors despite high-temperature processing and extended shelf life.

Regional Analysis:

The global natural food colors market is analyzed across various regions:

United States

Canada

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

Australia

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Ireland

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Rest of the World

The rest of the world region has a competitive advantage in the global natural food colors market due to its rich biodiversity and agricultural resources, providing abundant sources of natural colorants. Stricter regulations on synthetic food colors have driven the adoption of natural food colors in this region, and emerging markets are emphasizing product differentiation and consumer preferences for natural and clean label products.

Company Analysis:

The report profiles key companies operating in the natural food colors market:

Archer Daniels Midland

Symrise AG

Chr.Hansen Holding A/S

McCormick Company

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances

Kerry Group

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pbhss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment