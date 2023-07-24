Drone Analytics Software Market to Hit USD 4.45 Bn by 2030 | With a 10.95% CAGR

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone analytics software market size was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2023 to USD 4.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are in demand to capture and record superior photos and videos in security, infrastructure, media, entertainment, and military industries. There are tremendous opportunities and exposure for logistics, energy, transportation, and logistics industries. Drones have gained immense popularity due to capturing high-definition videos and superior photos. The drone analytics software market growth is expected to escalate during 2023-2030.

Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled "Drone Analytics Software Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/drone-analytics-software-market-104074

List of Key Players Profiled in the Drone Analytics Software Market Report:

i3D Robotics (U.S.)

Dreamhammer Inc. (U.S.)

DroneDeploy Inc. (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Pix4D (Switzerland)

Precisionhawk Inc. (U.S.)

Sensefly Ltd. (Switzerland)

DJI (China)

Drone Volt (France)

Airware, Inc (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.95% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.45 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.15 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type Analysis

By Solution Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Drone Analytics Software Market Growth Drivers Increased Capital Expenditures for Advanced Drone Analytics Software Development is Driving the Market Growth Increased Adoption of Drones for Commercial Purposes to Propel the Demand for Analytics Software

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-analytics-software-market-104074

Segments:

Increasing Demand for On-demand Services will Drive the Market Growth

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and on-demand. Due to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and drones by the defense and commercial sectors, the on-demand segment is estimated to dominate the type segment. The rising demand for remote-controlled aerial vehicles for security concerns surged the need for on-premises assembly for drone analytics software in the commercial sector.

End-to-End Solution Segment to Drive the Market Growth

The end-to-end solution segment is estimated to lead the solution segment during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for total solution packages from data collection to final report presentations. Point solution offers drones security solutions such as surveying, collecting, processing data, and capture. Due to the restrictions imposed on security details related to defense forces, the defense sector of countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, witnessed the demand for point solution.

Aerial Monitoring Segment to Witness the Largest Market Share due to Use of Drone Analytics

The aerial monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. It is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. With the growing use of drones in 3D modelling and volumetric calculations, the construction segment witnessed huge demand for drone analytics.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Increasing Demand for Remote Surveillance Positively Impacted Market during Pandemic

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the adoption of UAVs increased due to governments’ stringent restrictions on people's movement. The demand for UAVs has increased for most security and surveillance purposes, which has helped in emergencies such as asset management and homeland security.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/drone-analytics-software-market-104074

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of Drones for Security Purposes to Escalate Market Growth

Technological advancements and developments in analytics and software are anticipated to impact UAV software. Drones can fly at different locations regardless of altitude and range. This solution has increased the adoption and demand for aerial vehicles in many countries. Many commercial applications, such as construction and industrial, precision agriculture, security, infrastructure, insurance, energy, logistics, and transportation, are anticipated to drive the growth of the drone industry. Hence, the drone analytics software market share will grow during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand from Military for Security Purposes to Drive the North America Market Grow

The North America market was valued at USD 549.9 million in 2022, becoming the leading region during the forecast period. The region is expected to grow the market value due to increased demand from military and commercial software purposes to improve operational capabilities and efficiency.

The Europe market is estimated to show moderate growth due to growing demand for military and commercial drones in countries such as France, the U.K., and Germany. Numerous companies in this region focus on developing low-cost landing capabilities and advanced autonomous UAV vehicles with unique take-off.

The Asia Pacific market is rising due to the escalating demand for UAVs in various industries such as infrastructure, construction, logistics, agriculture, energy, and power. Key players in the market are highly interested in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and developments.

South America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to show moderate growth from 2022-2030. Rising industrialization in Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia is anticipated to foster market development.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading drone analytics software companies are competing to increase their market share by providing solutions that are specific to particular sectors. These players strategically work with and take over local rivals to gain a solid regional footing. These companies prioritize developing innovative products and effective marketing strategies to capture a larger market share. The growing volume of international trade is projected to present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/drone-analytics-software-market-104074

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drone Analytics Software Market

Global Drone Analytics Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type On-Premises On-Demand Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution End-to-end Solutions Point Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Thermal Detection Geolocation Tagging Aerial Monitoring Ground Exploration Volumetric Calculations 3D Modelling Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Drone Analytics Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type On-Premises On-Demand Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution End-to-end Solutions Point Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Thermal Detection Geolocation Tagging Aerial Monitoring Ground Exploration Volumetric Calculations 3D Modelling Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Thermal Detection Geolocation Tagging



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/drone-analytics-software-market-104074

Key Industry Development:

March 2022 : Skydio, a leading manufacturer of commercial drones and expert in autonomous, and Optelos, the top provider of visual data management & analysis software, engaged themselves in a partnership for asset inspection applications. Clients using drones to develop their asset inspection programs will benefit from this partnership's new and special value.

Read Related Insights:

Small Drone Market to Reach USD 46.68 Billion by 2021-2028 | Small Drone Industry CAGR of 22.86%

Commercial Drones Market Size to Hit USD 47.38 Bn by 2029 | With a 28.58% CAGR

Drone Services Market to Hit USD 189.4 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 38.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com