Advanced Combat Helmet Market to Worth USD 3.85 Billion by 2030 | With 5.7% CAGR

Pune, India, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced combat helmet market size was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 2.62 billion in 2023 to USD 3.85 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% over the study period. The upsurge is driven by the rising deployment of combat helmets for ensuring the protection of soldiers. Besides, major market players are developing high-quality, cost-efficient, and lightweight solutions for consolidating their industry positions.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Advanced Combat Helmet Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Advanced Combat Helmet Market Report:

ArmorSource LLC (U.S.)

Armor Express (U.S.)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (U.K.)

BAE System (U.K.)

Indian Armour System Pvt Ltd (India)

MKU Limited (India)

Morgan Advanced Material (U.K.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Point Blank Enterprises Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.85 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.62 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Platform

By Material

By Application

By End-user Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Advanced Combat Helmet Market Growth Drivers Rising Emphasis on Soldier Safety in Combat Operations to Spur Product Demand Growing Defense Budget and Military Modernization Programs for Soldier Security to Drive the Market

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Rising Focus on Increasing Military Expenditure Propelled Industry Growth

The Russia-Ukraine war changed the balance of defense procurement. This significantly impelled the market growth considering the increasing military expenditure by several developing and developed countries such as the U.K., the U.S., China, and Germany. The rise in the defense spending of various nations is expected to propel industry growth in the coming years.

Segments:

Ballistic Segment to Emerge Prominent Owing to Growing Product Deployment for Better Protection

By material, the market is categorized into thermoplastic, ballistic, and metal. The ballistic segment is slated to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. The upsurge is driven by the soaring usage of lightweight materials such as kevlar, twaron, and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.

Protection Segment to Depict Substantial Demand Driven by Rising Concern Regarding the Troop Protection

On the basis of application, the market for advanced combat helmet is subdivided into communication, protection, and visual assistance. The protection segment is estimated to expand at an appreciable pace over the study period. The expansion is impelled by the growing demand for protection of military troops from ballistic hazards.

Military Segment to Register Appreciable Surge Impelled by Increasing Demand from Defense Sector

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into law enforcement and military. The military segment is estimated to register substantial expansion over the projected period. The growth is propelled by the growing product usage for protecting soldiers from head injuries caused due to gunshots, shrapnel, and IED explosions.

Based on geography, the market for advanced combat helmets has been analyzed across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report gives a comprehensive coverage of the major trends that are expected to propel industry expansion throughout the forecast period. It further provides an overview of the key steps and initiatives undertaken by pivotal industry players for consolidating their market positions. Additional components of the report comprise an analysis of key factors driving the market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Share to Rise Due to Growing Emphasis on Soldier Safety in Combat Operations

The advanced combat helmet market growth is being propelled by an increase in security dangers such as increasing terrorist conditioning, cross-border tensions, and political uneasiness. Additional factors poised to impel industry expansion comprise global security threats such as internal conflicts and border insurgencies.

However, high costs associated with the development of these helmets and issues pertaining to malfunctioning may restrain the market growth to some extent.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Leading Region Impelled by Soaring Defense Expenditure

The increasing product procurement from countries such as Japan, India, and China and their soaring defense expenditure are set to augment the Asia Pacific advanced combat helmet market share. The region is touted to dominate the market considering the growing cross-border conflicts.

The Europe market is slated to register considerable expansion over the study period. The rise is driven by the growing implementation of defense forces in countries such as the U.K., Germany, Russia, and others.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights-Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Advanced Combat Helmet Impact of Russia/Ukraine War on Global Advanced Combat Helmet

Global Advanced Combat Helmet Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Ballistic Thermoplastic Metal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast –By Application Portection Communication Visual Assistance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Law Enforcement Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Forge Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Pivotal industry players are designing and developing strategic deals for strengthening their positions in the market. These comprise acquisitions, merger agreements, partnerships, and collaborations. Additional initiatives include an increase in research and development activities and the growing formation of alliances.

Key Industry Development:

December 2022 – Rheinmetall delivered the first items of personal clothing and military equipment to the German army. The combat helmets were ordered in response to the sudden change in situation in Europe.

