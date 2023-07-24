Regulatory Impact and Opportunities: Unveiling the Dynamics of California's Legal Cannabis Market 2023-2030

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "California Legal Cannabis Market, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

California's legal cannabis market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the California legal cannabis market is driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of cannabis products for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Alzheimer's disease. A study conducted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in California revealed that around 9 million adults in the U.S. are affected by PTSD. Additionally, the Alzheimer's Association reports that over 690,000 adults aged over 65 suffer from Alzheimer's, and more than 7% of adults aged 45 and above experience subjective cognitive decline in the state. Furthermore, a study published by the NCBI in 2022 indicates an increasing adoption of cannabis for the treatment of mental health disorders, including PTSD, among U.S. citizens.

Government Initiatives:

Rising government efforts, such as funding and initiatives, are contributing to the market's growth. For instance, in April 2023, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) announced a USD 20 million funding for scientific studies on the effect of cannabis derivatives, such as Delta-10 THC and Delta-8, on the mental health of the young population. Moreover, the governor of California signed 10 marijuana-related bills in September 2022, which are expected to facilitate interstate commerce of cannabis and offer employment protections for marijuana customers.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's segmentation based on source (marijuana, hemp), product (flowers, oils, and tinctures), and end-use (medical, industrial, recreational). The report highlights that California legalized cannabis for medical use in 1996 through the Compassionate Use Act, and Proposition 64 passed in 2016 legalized the recreational use of cannabis.

Key Players and Strategies:

The presence of key players, including Punch Edibles Media, LLC, Leef, Jetty Extracts, Agrowth, 4C Labs, Catalyst Cannabis Co., Harborside, and THC Design, is positively impacting the market. These major operators are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their market position. For example, Jetty Extracts announced its expansion into New York in January 2023 through partnerships with retailers and local producers. In April 2022, Harborside Inc. acquired LPF JV Corporation, a manufacturer, cultivator, and distributor of cannabis brands in the state, to expand its market share significantly.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered United States



