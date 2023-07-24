5G FWA CPE Takes Center Stage: Robust Growth Expected in 2023

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading Network Communication and ICT Equipment Providers and Their Private 5G Network Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the private 5G network market and explores the strategies employed by companies to capitalize on the growing opportunities in this domain.

Current Development and Types of Suppliers:

The report highlights the increasing focus on private 5G networks, with many companies actively strengthening their solutions through collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and other strategic measures. Key players in this market include traditional telecom equipment suppliers like Nokia and Ericsson, as well as ICT equipment suppliers such as Cisco and HPE. These companies have developed diverse solution offerings, target markets, and sales channels to enhance their competitiveness.

Market Growth and 5G FWA CPE:

In 2022, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Customer Premises Equipment (FWA CPE) market witnessed robust growth in the United States. This trend is expected to continue in 2023, driven by continued investments from major telecom operators in the US and the participation of operators in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets. Despite some uncertainties, Taiwan's 5G FWA CPE industry is projected to witness significant growth, with estimated shipment volumes of 2.48 million units in the first half of 2023 and 3.06 million units in the second half, representing year-on-year growth rates of 35.5% and 14.6%, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

The report covers various key topics related to the private 5G network market, including:

1. Current Development and Types of Suppliers in the Private 5G Network Market

1.1 Total Quantity of Private Networks Deployed Worldwide

1.2 Primary Collaboration Models in the 5G Private Network Market

1.3 Types of Private 5G Network Suppliers

1.4 Key Suppliers from the Traditional Telecom Equipment Sector

1.6 Key Suppliers from the Enterprise WLAN Equipment Sector

2. Key Private 5G Network Solutions and Market Entry Models

2.1 Key Suppliers from the Traditional Telecom Equipment Sector: Nokia

2.1.1 Major Contents of Nokia’s Private 5G Network Solutions

2.1.2 Nokia’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

2.2 Key Suppliers from the Traditional Telecom Equipment Sector: Ericsson

2.2.1 Major Contents of Ericsson’s Private 5G Network Solutions

2.2.2 Ericsson’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

Figure 8 Ericsson’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

2.3 Key Suppliers from the Enterprise Private Network Equipment Sector: Cisco

2.3.1 Major Contents of Cisco’s Private 5G Network Solutions

2.3.2 Cisco’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

Figure 10 Cisco’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

2.4 Key Suppliers from the Enterprise Private Network Equipment Sector: HPE

2.4.1 Major Contents of HPE’s Private 5G Network Solutions

2.4.2 HPE’s Primary Entry Models in the Private 5G Network Market

2.5 Comparison of Solutions between Key Network Equipment Suppliers and ICT Equipment Suppliers

3. Analyst Perspective

