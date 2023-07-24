Parkinson's Disease Industry Assessment and Forecast 2023-2032

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth understanding of Parkinson's disease, its epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Epidemiology Insights: The report presents historical and forecasted epidemiological data of Parkinson's Disease, segmented by diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, and stage-specific cases in the 7MM. The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of PD in 2022, with approximately 1.2 million cases. The EU4 and the UK reported around 1.2 million diagnosed cases, while Japan accounted for 0.2 million diagnosed cases in the same year.

Market Insights: In 2022, the market size of Parkinson's Disease was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 1,820 million, while the United Kingdom reported the lowest market size with USD 135 million. The total market size of the Parkinson's Disease treatment market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period (2023-2032), primarily due to the emergence of promising therapies such as Tavapadon (Cerevel Therapeutics), P2B001 (Pharma Two B), ABBV-951 (AbbVie), BIIB122 (Biogen), Buntanetap (Annovis Bio), IPX203 (Amneal Pharmaceuticals), NE3107 (BioVie), CVN424 (Cerevance), ITI-214 (Intra-Cellular Therapies), and CNM-Au8 (Clene Nanomedicine), among others.

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's Disease were higher in males (around 660 thousand cases) compared to females (around 491 thousand cases) in the US in 2022.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies: The current treatment landscape of Parkinson's Disease includes medications like levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2a antagonists. While these therapies manage symptoms, they do not reverse the disease. Promising emerging therapies like Tavapadon, P2B001, BIIB122, ABBV-951, and Buntanetap are expected to enter the market during the study period (2019-2032) and offer potential improvements in Parkinson's Disease management.

Geographical Coverage

The report covers Parkinson's Disease insights in the following regions:

The United States EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook: The Parkinson's Disease drugs market is categorized based on medications used to treat the condition, including levodopa dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2a antagonists. The market size of Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2023-2032). The emerging therapies and increasing diagnosed prevalent cases are expected to drive market growth.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Development Activities: The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates investigating drugs in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease.

Market Access and Reimbursement: The report delves into the country-specific accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness of approved therapies, patient assistance programs, and barriers to accessibility of off-label expensive therapies.

KOL Views: The report incorporates perspectives from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the field of Parkinson's Disease to validate and enrich the analysis. Insights from medical professors, researchers, and healthcare professionals from esteemed institutions are considered to understand treatment patterns, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient's therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake, and challenges related to accessibility.

Conclusion: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of Parkinson's Disease, its epidemiology, and market trends in various regions. With the emergence of promising pipeline candidates, the Parkinson's Disease treatment landscape is expected to witness significant changes, providing new hope for patients. Stakeholders can leverage this report to make informed decisions, identify growth opportunities, and address unmet needs in the Parkinson's Disease market. Effective disease management strategies, incorporating personalized treatment approaches, are essential to improve the quality of life for Parkinson's Disease patients and their families.

