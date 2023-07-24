Kidney Health Revolution: 2023 Market Insights and Emerging Treatments for Membranous Nephropathy Unveiled

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as market trends of IMN in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China.

The report covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also addresses current IMN treatment practices and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.

In adults, primary or idiopathic MN accounts for approximately 75-80% of cases identified on kidney biopsy. Circulating autoantibodies, such as anti-PLA2R and anti-THSD7A, are biomarkers with high specificity for the diagnosis of primary MN and aid in distinguishing between primary and secondary MN.

The IMN market size was highest in the US in 2022, accounting for approximately USD 100 million, and is expected to increase further by 2032. The short-term treatment goal is to stop protein spillage completely or minimize protein loss in the urine, while the long-term goals include preventing kidney function deterioration.

Immunosuppressive therapy is recommended for patients with MN and at least one risk factor for disease progression. Rituximab is considered a first-line treatment option for MN, especially in patients at moderate and high risk of kidney function deterioration.

Currently, there is no cure for primary or secondary membranous nephropathy, and treatment focuses on adopting a symptomatic approach and strengthening the patient's immune system.

Some major pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for MN include Hoffmann-La Roche (obinutuzumab), MorphoSys (felzartamab), Cerium Pharmaceuticals (SNP-ACTH [1-39] Gel), BeiGene (zanubrutinib), GlaxoSmithKline (belimumab), and others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. IMN Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of IMN

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Treatment and Management

7. Methodology

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Emerging Drugs

11. IMN: 7MM + China Market Analysis

12. KOL Views

13. SWOT Analysis

14. Unmet needs

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Hoffmann-La Roche

MorphoSys

Cerium Pharmaceuticals

BeiGene

Reistone Biopharma

Eternity Bioscience

GlaxoSmithKline

ValenzaBio

ACELYRIN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yc6sm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.