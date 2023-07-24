Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Projected to Reach $16.4 Billion by 2030, Featuring Key Players: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, and More

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Adhesive Tapes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Adhesive Tapes estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Medical Adhesive Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

3M

A.M.G. Medical Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global, Inc.

CCT Tapes

DermaMed Coatings Company, LLC

DermaRite Industries, LLC

Gergonne Industrie

Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Mactac Mexico

Medline Industries, Inc.

Mercator Medical S.A.

Nichiban Co., Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Pinnacle Technologies

Scapa Group plc

Seyitler Kimya

Smith & Nephew

Sterimed Group

Wuxi Beyon Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Medical Adhesive Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqp3kf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment