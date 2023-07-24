Global Massage Oils Market Estimated to Reach $6 Billion by 2030, Led by Key Players: Aura Cacia, Bath & Body Works, Biotone, and More

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Oils - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Massage Oils estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Almond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Olive segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $842 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Massage Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$842 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) -
- Aura Cacia
- Bath & Body Works
- Biotone
- Bon Vital
- Fabulous Frannie
- Kneipp
- Master Massage
- Natural Bath and Body Products
- Nature's Alchemy
- Raven Moonlight Botanicals
- Scandle Candle
- Soothing Touch
- The Body Shop
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- The Massage Oil Shop
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Massage Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
