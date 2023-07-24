InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health’s Successful Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solutions with Two of its Key iUGO Care Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has successfully deployed integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions with two of its key iUGO Care customers.



Dr. Lisa Crossley, Reliq Health CEO, stated: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are critical tools that allow healthcare providers to leverage the data they collect through our iUGO Care platform to provide predictive, proactive healthcare. Using AI and ML enables the iUGO Care platform to analyze large, complex data sets to improve decision-making, diagnosis and treatment by identifying patterns in patient data. The AI system is trained by having access to thousands of sets of remote patient monitoring data, which allows it recognize warning signs very early and predict which patients are at risk of potentially serious complications. This, in turn, allows clinicians to appropriately allocate resources to the most at-risk patients, and proactively respond before a patient becomes acutely ill. We have initially deployed the AI and ML functionality with two of our key customers, Just Heart Cardiovascular Group in Baltimore, MD and digiiMed in Puerto Rico, but it will be available to all iUGO Care users going forward.”

Dr. Camellus O. Ezeugwu, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Medical Director at Just Heart Cardiovascular Group Inc., commented: “Just Heart Cardiovascular Group is using Reliq’s iUGO Care AI and ML capabilities to improve RPM adherence, and to develop a predictive model designed to slow heart failure progression, reduce hospitalization rates and decrease the annual cost of care. We have over four years of patient data that has been gathered using the iUGO Care platform, with tens of thousands of data points collected from a diverse population of cardiovascular patients. This data coupled with AI and ML allows us to leverage the power of the iUGO Care platform to provide cutting-edge care to our patients, improving health outcomes and quality of life.”

Jose Alvarez, CEO of digiiMed, added: “digiiMed has been using Reliq’s iUGO Care software and Care Management services for over three years now across multiple physician practices and Rural Health clinics. Reliq has been an invaluable partner in helping us to bring the latest advances in digital healthcare to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The patients we have on the iUGO Care platform have improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations, and their healthcare providers enjoy increased revenues while simultaneously lowering the overall cost to deliver their virtual healthcare services. We have taken the next step in our evolution of providing the best healthcare at the lowest cost by utilizing iUGO Care’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze vast amounts of patient data to more accurately prioritize those patients who are most at risk of developing complications. The earlier our doctors can intervene with medication adjustments or virtual visits, the lower the chance of a patient developing a serious complication that leads to a hospital stay. It is very rewarding for our company to be able to bring next generation healthcare to Puerto Rico and the USVI through our partnership with Reliq Health.”

The company’s powerful iUGO CARE platform for care coordination and home healthcare integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with intuitive mobile apps and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators, allowing complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.55. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com . Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com .

