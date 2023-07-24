Vizibill rebrand leverages 20 years of helping clients scale their businesses

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 20 years in the customer billing services business, eLabs has rebranded to Vizibill.

The name change reflects eLabs' evolution into an even more accurate, transparent, and agile customer subscription and recurring billing solutions provider.

Vizibill is now proud to offer a more modern billing experience for both its clients and their customers, with more robust functionality, security, flexibility, and enhanced account insights and reporting capabilities — all backed by a second-to-none customer support team.

Billing efficiency that builds more successful businesses.

Vizibill lets you keep sight of your cash flow, and keep growing with customer subscription and recurring billing solutions that scale with:

More data and in-depth details

Accurate and informative real-time sales data that keeps tabs on cash flow.

A closer look at the numbers

Full transparency of your financials with robust reporting on the health of the business.

Unique fit and flex

Designed to integrate with existing billing requirements and adapt to evolving business needs.

Always safe and secure

Industry-leading security protocols to keep mission critical business information confidential.

How Vizibill helps businesses grow

The Vizibill platform flexes to fit enterprise-grade billing at every stage, and scales to enable business success. It does so by solving billing challenges — big and small.

Vizibill partners with ambitious brands across all sectors to design solutions that address their unique billing needs. Each billing solution is bespoke and designed to scale alongside the business as it matures and grows.

This new platform solution includes:

Improved functionality

Better system navigation

Elevated user experience

Reduced onboarding time

Unparalleled support and guidance

Vizibill’s customer onboarding has been streamlined and is customized, allowing each new client to optimize and implement their modernized billing processes quickly, in turn improving their customer experience.

For a comprehensive look at Vizibill’s service offering and to understand how it supports businesses as they scale, contact us.

About Vizibill

Vizibill provides automated billing services that support subscription and recurring billing cycles. We take on the complexity of managing your customer payments to provide your business with consistent revenue and growth. For more information visit https://vizibill.com.

Press Contacts

For further details, please reach out to:

Colin Gibbs

Vizibill

Clarity@Vizibill.com

(905) 286-1070