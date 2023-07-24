Global Marketing Attribution Software Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Leading Players: Adobe, Google, Oracle, and More

Dublin, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Attribution Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Marketing Attribution Software estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Multi-Source, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Source segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.8% CAGR



The Marketing Attribution Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



